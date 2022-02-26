When an NFL team has five consecutive losing seasons, one might think that the Denver Broncos aren't particularly stacked at any individual position on the roster. Yet, here the Broncos stand in the 2022 offseason with a plethora of talent at wide receiver.

So much so, that the NFL rumor mill is buzzing about at least one Broncos wideout being packaged in a trade — if Aaron Rodgers requests a trade from the Green Bay Packers and wants to come West.

The NFL world continues its vigilance as it battles Rodgers fatigue, including the Broncos, who are preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis. There are plenty of positions of need for Paton and company to address with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

On Thursday, NFL.com published an article evaluating the receiver corps of all 32 teams ahead of free agency and the draft. The Broncos' pass-catching unit received some high marks and big props, being listed in the 'Bigger Fish to Fry' category of team needs.

Here's what Around the NFL writer Kevin Patra said on the subject.

“The Broncos have the makings of a dynamic, top-flight receiver corps if they can stay healthy. Jeudy owns Pro Bowl talent but played just 10 games in 2021, and speedster Hamler was injured in Week 3. Sutton took time to get back into the swing of things after returning from injury. And Patrick adds an enticing big-body target. The foursome fits well together from a schematic standpoint and could dominate in new coach Nathaniel Hackett's system. The talent resides in Denver for a potent offense if they can finally figure out the QB.”

Last November, GM George Paton signed both Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick to a contract extension, including a combined $53 million guarantees. The surprising commitment to both players at the same position led me to speculate that Jerry Jeudy could be the odd man out and could be used as trade capital in a potential trade for Rodgers.

Last season, Jeudy appeared in 10 games, recording 38 receptions for 467 yards, and did not score. Most of Denver's problems last season can be laid at the feet of former offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for his lack of vision, as well as lackluster quarterback play. Still, entering Year 3, Jeudy has a lot to prove with his surplus of immense talent.

One of the biggest reasons Rodgers has been linked to Denver is because of the receiving threats that feature Sutton who earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019. Sutton was drafted in the second round in 2018 out of SMU and became the heir at the X position after the Broncos moved on from the late Demaryius Thomas that same season.

But 2020 was almost entirely erased for Sutton after he suffered a shoulder injury that was quickly followed by a torn ACL in Week 2. While the Texas native didn’t appear to be the full version of his former self, he played in 17 games in 2021 and caught 58 passes for 776 yards and two touchdowns. If he can stay healthy and confident, Sutton will be a force to be reckoned with next fall — with or without Rodgers.

Patrick was cut twice before finding a home in Denver. After brief stints with the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in 2017, the former college free agent from Utah joined the Broncos' practice squad that same season.

Known for his sense of humor and blue-collar work ethic, Patrick was one of only two receivers with 70-plus targets and zero drops in 2021 alongside future Hall-of-Famer Larry Fitzgerald. Patrick has been a model of consistency and was heavily leaned on last season in Denver’s anemic offense.

Patrick logged 53 catches for 734 yards and five scores in 16 games for the Broncos in 2021. I couldn’t be more excited to see how Hackett schemes No. 81 to get open in Denver’s new-look offense.

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, KJ Hamler has suffered multiple injuries in back-to-back years for the Broncos. Known for being an explosive speed demon at the slot position at Penn State, he had a decent rookie season, recording 30 catches for 381 yards and three scores, before being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

The hamstring limited Hamler's participation at training camp last summer and he later suffered a torn ACL in Week 3, which landed him on injured reserve for the remainder of the year. The old adage in the scouting community is ‘you can’t coach speed’ and that’s absolutely the case for Hamler who has the potential to be dynamic in the NFL.

But Broncos Country can’t help but wonder whether he’s injury-prone, or simply the victim of poor timing and misfortune. Whichever way you dice it, though, Denver's four-deep wideout corps is teeming with talent and dying for a competent quarterback and coach to unleash its talent upon a still mostly unsuspecting NFL.

