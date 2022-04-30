GM George Paton bolstered the Denver Broncos' defensive line on the final day of the 2022 NFL draft with the selection of Wisconsin’s Matt Henningsen at pick No. 206 in the sixth round.

The 6-foot-3, 289-pounder is a Wisconsin native and was heavily coveted out of high school for playing both offensive and defensive line. Henningsen is also a natural athlete and was a team captain for his high school basketball team, and lettered in track and field.

Henningsen was also a four-year honor-roll student that was in the National Honor Society and became the first Wisconsin walk-on to start a season opener since 1990. He redshirted at Wisconsin in 2017, then lined up at defensive end for the Badgers in 2018, playing in all 13 games and logging 32 tackles and one sack in his first season.

One season later, Henningsen played in all 14 games with five starts and scored twice on fumble recoveries in addition to notching 24 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, and four sacks. During the pandemic season of 2020, he suffered a torn bicep muscle, leaving many to wonder how he’d respond his senior season.

In 2021, though, Henningsen became a finalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy which is named to the ‘Academic Heisman’ of that respective season, and already earned his electrical engineering degree. He also maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout college furthering his commitment to excellence and learning.

In his triumphant return to action, Henningsen started 13 games in 2021 and logged 34 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks in addition to being named third-team All-Conference.

I first noticed the gritty defensive end at the East-West Shrine Bowl where I was boots on the ground for Mile High Huddle in Las Vegas. Henningsen showed an exceptional motor with a willingness to scrap and battle opposing offensive linemen in ‘the pit’ drills during the Shrine practices.

Henningsen also had a nice pro day at Wisconsin where he demonstrated his athleticism including a 37.5-inch vertical that would have been the best among defensive tackles at the Combine. His game can be somewhat tough to evaluate as he can play both inside on the defensive line, or on the edge but lacks the prototypical size at each position.

What he lacks in size, Henningsen makes up for in strength and his explosive burst off the line of scrimmage. His wide frame allows him to stuff the run while his use of hand placement can beat offensive linemen in pass protection. His best fit is in a 3-4 defensive scheme, which he’ll develop in, and he’ll also be asked to play special teams.

The newest defensive line rookie joins a room that includes D.J. Jones, McTelvin Agim, Dre’Mont Jones, and Mike Purcell. Henningsen will most likely compete with Agim and Purcell for a potential roster spot this summer in training camp where most of the eyes will be on Russell Wilson.

Maybe in between touchdown throws, glance over at an offensive and defensive line that are being primed to mix it up with loads of competition and tons of depth.

