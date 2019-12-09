With Lock Under Center, Broncos Could Field a Top Offense in 2020

The Denver Broncos may have just found their quarterback of the future. It's still early, and the sample size is small, but Drew Lock looks the part.

That doesn’t mean it's been perfect by any means for the young quarterback.

There have been some missed throws and opportunities by Lock, including two interceptions through two games. With more experience, the quarterback will likely cut back on these mistakes. Even then, every quarterback makes mistakes.

It's astonishing that the mistakes that Lock has made have been so few in number compared to most rookie quarterbacks. That is a very promising sign for the young quarterback.

Denver has had a void at quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired, and the team might finally have its answer.

After this season, there are a few ways that the Broncos can help the young quarterback, the biggest being adding another receiving weapon. Tim Patrick is solid, and Courtland Sutton is developing into something special, but this is a wide receiver room still lacking in play-making ability.

If the Broncos add a dynamic play-maker and a receiver with speed, this offense can really take off. Of course, there are other areas the Broncos need to address or fix, like their offensive line.

Denver could also use more consistency from its running backs, and consistency from its offensive play-caller who coached his best game against the Texans. If GM John Elway and the Broncos can do these things, they'll have a chance at being a top offense a year from now.

