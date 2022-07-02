Broncos Player Profile: Zack Johnson #68 | Interior Offensive Line

The Denver Broncos are looking for solutions to their offensive line for the 2022 season and beyond. In the case of Zack Johnson, he seems unlikely to make the roster this year, but he does have a chance to make the practice squad to buy him more time for the 2023 season.

Biography

Johnson turned 25 years old in January.

College Career

Johnson attended North Dakota State for college football, which has put out some quality prospects over the past few years. However, while he joined in 2015, Johnson didn't see the field on offense until the 2017 season, when he played only 55 snaps.

The 2018 season saw Johnson be the starter at right tackle, playing all 878 snaps on offense there. He played pretty well, allowing only 15 total pressures and two sacks. His run blocking was also solid, but after the season, he was moved inside to right guard for his final season.

Starting at right guard for the 2019 season, Johnson played all but two snaps as the right guard. He had another solid season in pass protection, allowing 15 total pressures again but only one sack. However, his play as a run blocker dropped as his ProFootballFocus run-blocking grade dropped from 66.0 in 2018 to 56.4 in 2019.

Draft

Johnson didn't hear his name called in the draft but signed with the Green Bay Packers, where he spent part of 2021, before signing to the Broncos practice squad in November 2021 and a futures contract in January 2022. He has yet to play a regular-season snap.

2022 Outlook

While there is a chance for Johnson to make the practice squad, it may seem unlikely. This is because Johnson has already been waived by the Broncos once this summer after the draft, only to be re-signed with them waiving one of the undrafted free agents they initially signed.

Being that 90th/91st guy isn't a good sign to make the roster or the practice squad. There were other offensive linemen they valued more, so the pressure is on Johnson to change that during training camp and preseason.

