Broncos Sign Ex-Packers Guard Before Week 12 Game

For the second time in as many days, the Denver Broncos have made a change to its practice squad.

Per 9News' Mike Klis, the Broncos on Wednesday signed offensive guard Zack Johnson to the taxi squad. This, after the team restored outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Johnson is a second-year undrafted free agent who spent his 2020 rookie campaign on the Packers' practice team. He was cut by Green Bay this past August and eventually latched on with the Arizona Cardinals, who briefly promoted him to the active roster in October before parting ways.

Capable of playing right tackle and guard, Johnson was a career 46-game game starter at North Dakota State, earning Second Team FCS All-America honors during his senior year.

"Johnson is a tough, intelligent lineman with NFL size and some versatility," Pro Football Network draft expert Tony Pauline noted in 2020. "I could see Johnson as a backup guard or right tackle outside of a zone-blocking scheme at the next level.”

Johnson becomes the fourth offensive lineman to land on Denver's 16-player practice squad, joining tackles Quinn Bailey, Drew Himmelman, and Casey Tucker.

The club — starting Dalton Risner and Quinn Meinerz at left and right guard, respectively — will be without left tackle Garett Bolles (COVID-19) for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle), who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, is also iffy coming out of the Week 11 bye.

Cameron Fleming, Netane Muti, and Austin Schlottmann are the lone reserve OL on the Broncos' 53-man active roster, which could precipitate additional transactional activity prior to the AFC West grudge match.

