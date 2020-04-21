Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Mock Draft | Version 2

Round 1, Pick 10: Andrew Thomas, OT – Georgia

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 315 lbs. | 36” Arms

Combine Test: 5.22 40yd Dash | 21 Bench Reps | 30.5” Vertical | 7.58sec 3-Cone

Thomas is a strong, athletic and technically sound tackle. He has back-to-back years of excellent production at left tackle. Thomas is probably the most natural left tackle at the top of the draft.

Round 2, Pick 41: A.J. Epenesa, DE – Iowa

Measurables: 6’ 5” | 275 lbs.

Epenesa has great size and power for a traditional defensive end. He utilizes his length to set a strong edge. He is limited athletically but can play the 5-technique and kick down inside in sub packages.

Round 3, Pick 74: Malik Harrison, LB – Ohio State

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 247 lbs.

Harrison is a traditional downhill linebacker and thumper in the middle of the field. He is a run stuffer that can play either MIKE or SAM in a 4-3 defensive. His versatility is an ideal fit in Joe Woods’ defensive scheme.

Round 3, Pick 97: Ezra Cleveland, OT – Boise State

Measurables: 6’ 6” | 311 lbs.

Cleveland is very athletic and posted the best 3-cone of all linemen in the 2020 combine. He has the ideal physical traits for Stefanski’s outside zone blocking scheme. Although he needs to increase his functional strength to anchor pass sets.

Round 4, Pick 115: Terrell Burgess, S – Utah

Measurables: 5’ 11” | 202 lbs.

Burgess is a versatile defensive back that man cover tight ends in the middle of the field. He can play either safety or big nickel, while providing sound tackling in the secondary.

Round 6, Pick 187: Stephen Guidry, WR – Mississippi State

Measurables: 6’ 3” | 201 lbs.

Guidry is a developmental receiver with prototypical size. He has a large catch radius and can track the ball downfield. The tape doesn’t match the traits and he can improve his ability to catch contested passes.

Round 7, Pick 244: Kindle Vildor, CB – Georgia Southern

Measurables: 5’ 10” | 191 lbs.

Vildor is an average athlete yet excels in man coverage. He has long arms and contest balls at the catch point. He is an inconsistent tackler and may have to find a role on special teams.