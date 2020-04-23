BrownsDigest
Cleveland Browns: What Will Happen On Day One of the 2020 NFL Draft?

Pete Smith

The first day of the NFL Draft has finally arrived and in mere hours, everyone transitions from being extremely picky about what their favorite team will do to just hoping they don't screw it up, lowering their expectations significantly. For the Cleveland Browns they have the youngest general manager in the league in 33 year-old Andrew Berry getting ready for his first draft at the helm under incredibly unusual circumstances.

Berry and the Browns organization as a whole, including head coach Kevin Stefanski and Chief Strategy Officer, have been projecting confidence and a business as usual attitude toward all of the potential challenges both for this draft and this season. Soon, they'll have their opportunity to show if that confidence is warranted.

The one common ground most everyone seems have found is belief that this front office will be incredibly prepared for the draft. There are still some that aren't sure they believe that the Ivy League guys will get it right, believing they will draft players based on a spread sheet spit out of a computer rather than doing real scouting.

The unique environment this year presents has allowed rumors to run rampant even more than normal. While the Browns won't comment much on anything involving Trent Williams, they seem to be thoroughly fed up answering questions regarding Odell Beckham's availability.

Berry has described the NFL Draft of being Christmas morning and that he's excited to get started to unwrap his presents and see what he can get after spending months preparing. It's his opportunity to make it a great start and put the Browns on a path to a championship, starting this evening.

