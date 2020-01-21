Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft will see a record number of players enter the draft early. 111 level players in total will bypass their college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft in hope of being selected in one of the seven rounds.

The Cleveland Browns hold seven draft picks in this years draft, including two picks in the third round. The Browns will be eyeing an offensive tackle early many believe.

These players will be entering the draft early, with LSU leading the way with nine players leaving early, they could certainly feel that impact after a championship season.

Alabama (6)

Henry Ruggs III, WR

Jedrick Wills, OT

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Terrell Lewis, LB

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Xavier McKinney, S

Appalachian State (1)

Darrynton Evans, RB

Arizona (1)

J.J. Taylor, RB

Arizona State (2)

Eno Benjamin, RB

Michael Turk, P

Arkansas (1)

Kamren Curl, S

Auburn (3)

Arryn Siposs, P

Nick Coe, DT

Noah Igbinoghene, CB

Baylor (3)

Connor Martin, K

Grayland Arnold, S

James Lynch, DE

Boise State (2)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE

Ezra Cleveland, OT

Boston College (1)

AJ Dillon, RB

Cincinnati (1)

Michael Warren II, RB

Colorado (1)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR

Clemson (3)

A.J. Terrell, CB

Isaiah Simmons, LB

Tee Higgins, WR

Florida (1)

CJ Henderson, CB

Florida Atlantic (1)

James Pierre, CB

Florida State (2)

Cam Akers, RB

Stanford Samuels III, DB

Fresno State (1)

Netane Muti, OG

Georgia (5)

Andrew Thomas, OT

D'Andre Swift, RB

Isaiah Wilson, OT

Jake Fromm, QB

Solomon Kindley, G

Hawaii (1)

Cole McDonald, QB

Illinois (1)

Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE

Iowa (4)

A.J. Epenesa, DE

Geno Stone, S

Toren Young, RB

Tristan Wirfs, OL

Kentucky (1)

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR

LSU (9)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

Grant Delpit, S

Jacob Phillips, LB

Justin Jefferson, WR

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

Patrick Queen, LB

Saahdiq Charles, OT

Thaddeus Moss, TE

Louisiana Tech (1)

Amik Robertson, CB

Louisville (1)

Mekhi Becton, OT

Maryland (2)

Anthony McFarland, RB

Javon Leake, RB

Miami (4)

DeeJay Dallas, RB

Jeff Thomas, WR

Jonathan Garvin, DT

Trajan Bandy, CB

Michigan (3)

Cesar Ruiz, C

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

Josh Uche, LB

Michigan State (2)

Cody White, WR

Josiah Scott, CB

Minnesota (1)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S

Mississippi State (2)

Cam Dantzler, CB

Willie Gay Jr., LB

Missouri (3)

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Jordan Elliott, DT

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT

Notre Dame (3)

Alohi Gilman, S

Cole Kmet, TE

Tony Jones Jr., RB

Ohio State (3)

Chase Young, EDGE

Jeff Okudah, CB

J.K. Dobbins, RB

Oklahoma (2)

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Kenneth Murray, LB

Oregon State (1)

Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Penn State (2)

KJ Hamler, WR

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

San Diego State (1)

Keith Ismael, C

South Carolina (1)

Kyle Markway, TE

Southern Miss (1)

Quez Watkins, WR

Stanford (1)

Colby Parkinson, TE

Syracuse (1)

Trishton Jackson, WR

TCU (2)

Jalen Reagor, WR

Ross Blacklock, DT

Temple (2)

Harrison Hand, CB

Matt Hennessy, C

Texas A & M (4)

Deb Renfro, S

Justin Madubuike, DT

Kendrick Rogers Jr., WR

Quartney Davis, WR

Texas Tech (1)

Houston Miller, DL

UCF (1)

Gabriel Davis, WR

UCLA (2)

Darnay Holmes, CB

Devin Asiasi, TE

USC (1)

Austin Jackson, OT

Utah (2)

Javelin Guidry, DB

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Utah State (2)

David Woodward, LB

Jordan Love, QB

Virginia Tech (2)

Dalton Keene, TE

Deshawn McClease, RB

Washington (3)

Jacob Eason, QB

Hunter Bryant, TE

Salvon Ahmed, RB

Wisconsin (3)

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Quintez Cephus, WR

Tyler Biadasz, C

(Schools in alphabetical order)