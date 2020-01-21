BrownsMaven
Full Early Entry List For The 2020 NFL Draft

BrandonLittle

The 2020 NFL Draft will see a record number of players enter the draft early. 111 level players in total will bypass their college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft in hope of being selected in one of the seven rounds.

The Cleveland Browns hold seven draft picks in this years draft, including two picks in the third round. The Browns will be eyeing an offensive tackle early many believe.

These players will be entering the draft early, with LSU leading the way with nine players leaving early, they could certainly feel that impact after a championship season.

Alabama (6)

Henry Ruggs III, WR

Jedrick Wills, OT

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Terrell Lewis, LB

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Xavier McKinney, S

Appalachian State (1)

Darrynton Evans, RB

Arizona (1)

J.J. Taylor, RB

Arizona State (2)

Eno Benjamin, RB

Michael Turk, P

Arkansas (1)

Kamren Curl, S

Auburn (3)

Arryn Siposs, P

Nick Coe, DT

Noah Igbinoghene, CB

Baylor (3)

Connor Martin, K

Grayland Arnold, S

James Lynch, DE

Boise State (2)

Curtis Weaver, EDGE

Ezra Cleveland, OT

Boston College (1)

AJ Dillon, RB

Cincinnati (1)

Michael Warren II, RB

Colorado (1)

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR

Clemson (3)

A.J. Terrell, CB

Isaiah Simmons, LB

Tee Higgins, WR

Florida (1)

CJ Henderson, CB

Florida Atlantic (1)

James Pierre, CB

Florida State (2)

Cam Akers, RB

Stanford Samuels III, DB

Fresno State (1)

Netane Muti, OG

Georgia (5)

Andrew Thomas, OT

D'Andre Swift, RB

Isaiah Wilson, OT

Jake Fromm, QB

Solomon Kindley, G

Hawaii (1)

Cole McDonald, QB

Illinois (1)

Oluwole Betiku Jr., EDGE

Iowa (4)

A.J. Epenesa, DE

Geno Stone, S

Toren Young, RB

Tristan Wirfs, OL

Kentucky (1)

Lynn Bowden Jr., WR

LSU (9)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB

Grant Delpit, S

Jacob Phillips, LB

Justin Jefferson, WR

K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE

Lloyd Cushenberry III, C

Patrick Queen, LB

Saahdiq Charles, OT

Thaddeus Moss, TE

Louisiana Tech (1)

Amik Robertson, CB

Louisville (1)

Mekhi Becton, OT

Maryland (2)

Anthony McFarland, RB

Javon Leake, RB

Miami (4)

DeeJay Dallas, RB

Jeff Thomas, WR

Jonathan Garvin, DT

Trajan Bandy, CB

Michigan (3)

Cesar Ruiz, C

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR

Josh Uche, LB

Michigan State (2)

Cody White, WR

Josiah Scott, CB

Minnesota (1)

Antoine Winfield Jr., S

Mississippi State (2)

Cam Dantzler, CB

Willie Gay Jr., LB

Missouri (3)

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE

Jordan Elliott, DT

Trystan Colon-Castillo, OT

Notre Dame (3)

Alohi Gilman, S

Cole Kmet, TE

Tony Jones Jr., RB

Ohio State (3)

Chase Young, EDGE

Jeff Okudah, CB

J.K. Dobbins, RB

Oklahoma (2)

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Kenneth Murray, LB

Oregon State (1)

Isaiah Hodgins, WR

Penn State (2)

KJ Hamler, WR

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE

San Diego State (1)

Keith Ismael, C

South Carolina (1)

Kyle Markway, TE

Southern Miss (1)

Quez Watkins, WR

Stanford (1)

Colby Parkinson, TE

Syracuse (1)

Trishton Jackson, WR

TCU (2)

Jalen Reagor, WR

Ross Blacklock, DT

Temple (2)

Harrison Hand, CB

Matt Hennessy, C

Texas A&M (4)

Deb Renfro, S

Justin Madubuike, DT

Kendrick Rogers Jr., WR

Quartney Davis, WR

Texas Tech (1)

Houston Miller, DL

UCF (1)

Gabriel Davis, WR

UCLA (2)

Darnay Holmes, CB

Devin Asiasi, TE

USC (1)

Austin Jackson, OT

Utah (2)

Javelin Guidry, DB

Jaylon Johnson, CB

Utah State (2)

David Woodward, LB

Jordan Love, QB

Virginia Tech (2)

Dalton Keene, TE

Deshawn McClease, RB

Washington (3)

Jacob Eason, QB

Hunter Bryant, TE

Salvon Ahmed, RB

Wisconsin (3)

Jonathan Taylor, RB

Quintez Cephus, WR

Tyler Biadasz, C

(Schools in alphabetical order)

COMMUNITY

Report: Cleveland Browns and New Staff To Retain Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell

Per reports, the Browns will be keeping running back coach Stump Mitchell from the prior staff, a bright spot on last years team

BrandonLittle

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. has successful Core Muscle Surgery, Full Recovery Expected

The Browns have announced that star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went under for successful surgery on a core muscle that lingered all season long.

BrandonLittle

Report: Cleveland Browns To Meet With George Paton A Second Time For Open GM Job.

The Cleveland Browns continue their look for their next general manager and things could be heading in the right direction. The team will be meeting with George Paton a second time in the near future.

BrandonLittle

Report: Browns To Hire Bill Callahan To Coach Offensive Line, Keep Mike Priefer

The new Cleveland Browns coaching staff continues to shape up with the naming of Bill Callahan to the role of coaching the offensive line.

BrandonLittle

Browns Interviewed Assistant Vikings GM George Paton on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns met with George Paton, the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He is one of three candidates the team has talked to for their general manager job.

Pete Smith

Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach. Campen was also the assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens.

Pete Smith

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Kevin Stefanski has made his first coaching staff hire outside of the Cleveland Browns organization, adding Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith