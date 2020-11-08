Notre Dame Showcases Position Browns Must Solve

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish won a huge game in double overtime against the Clemson Tigers and one of the players who had a significant impact, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, plays a position that the Cleveland Browns must solve.

Notre Dame labels him a rover, but some teams call it a spur or X. It's a hybrid role that asks a safety to perform some of the roles of a linebacker. They can operate in the box or out in the slot, depending on the situation and it takes the place of a SAM linebacker.

For Notre Dame, they run a base nickel scheme, so much of the time, there are two linebackers in the box and then Owusu is lined up in various positions, depending on the situation.

Typically lined up toward the receiver strength, Owusu can offer some coverage ability, will jam and carry receivers down the field and can function in zone. He also still has run responsibilities, so he has to be able to diagnose quickly and get down hill. Where he's lined up can create some advantageous angles and allow him to play full speed down hill, creating opportunities for impact plays.

Owusu also plays in the box. He has experience blitzing, but they will not hesitate to show blitz and have him drop, because he does have range and the ability to contribute in coverage.

The weakness of Owusu and potentially the position in general is when opponents can run right at him. He can get driven off the ball, because he's at least listed 6'1 1/2" 216 pounds. When 300 pounders are able to get to him, it's only natural that bad things will happen. It puts a premium on defensive linemen to protect him as well as making sure he's quick enough, smart enough to avoid being put in that situation, which can be easier said than done.

Against Clemson, Owusu really showcased the best of what the position can offer. Seven solo tackles, a fumble recovery which he ran back for a touchdown, a forced fumble on a reception where he punched out the ball as he made the tackle.

For a team like Notre Dame that is facing teams that are increasingly using three and four receiver sets as their most commonly used formations, it's advantageous to have a player like Owusu that can function in some linebacker capacity, but is able to excel on the field with more speed on the field.

The Browns have a similar approach. They also run a base nickel and depending on the situation, they will either have an extra corner on the field, often Kevin Johnson, or an extra safety on the field. The problem is none of the safeties they've played to this point is excelling in that role and the Browns need to be able to find a player that can, likely in the coming offseason.

Joe Woods, the Browns defensive coordinator has noted that he'd ideally like to play in a base dime scheme, which would feature three corners, three safeties and one true linebacker. That would slightly change the role of a rover, but nevertheless still needs a good one.

Against three receiver sets, the slot corner would be the priority to put to the trips. They could put the rover over there as well, whether it's head up on the third receiver or splitting three and the offensive tackle. The rover could also play in the box or work underneath to the single receiver side.

Against balanced formations like two by two, the rover is on side and the slot corner is on the other.

Owusu is a really impressive prospect, but his sticker price may simply be too high for the Browns. Often discussed as a first round prospect, that's a significant investment. No different than linebacker or running back in the first round, a player drafted to perform that role can't just be good, but must be great.

It is a three-down position, so it's not difficult to justify the utility, but often like running back and linebacker, one that can be addressed later in the draft effectively.

Considering what the Browns already have at safety, being able to get a good player to operate in that rover role, could give them a truly dynamic trio. Ronnie Harrison has been a tremendous addition, playing the best football of his career at strong safety. The Browns are hopeful that Grant Delpit will experience a full recovery from his Achilles' injury. If he can, Delpit becomes the free safety.

At 6'3" 215 pounds for Harrison and 6'2 1/2" 213 pounds, the Browns would offer a massive pair of safeties with range and coverage ability. It could provide a unique competitive advantage, if it goes as they hope it does.

Now, whether it's Owusu, another prospect coming out of college, a trade or free agent target, this is a position the Browns need to solve this position and it should be a higher priority than linebacker. Coverage, speed and flexibility are critical within the AFC North and the league as a whole.