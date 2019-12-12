Trading Odell Beckham Would Undermine John Dorsey's Tenure, Browns Short Term Goals

Trading for Odell Beckham is the signature move of John Dorsey's tenure as general manager of the Cleveland Browns, so the notion of now trading him away after one year completely undermines Dorsey's regime. The Browns had been building toward being a competitor this season, primed to grow from their 7-8-1 season, fighting for a playoff berth. Adding Beckham was their announcement to the NFL they were going to be a contender. Even if Dorsey were to somehow manage to get completely fair value for Beckham in a trade, it's virtually impossible that the team wouldn't suffer some kind of setback.

Whether it would be a player and a draft pick or a few draft picks, the Browns would be going from a superstar receiver to some combination of players trying to add up to what Beckham can be, which takes time. The Browns might be better off in the long run, but due to the window created by the rookie contracts of Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield, they had a unique opportunity to make a significant run at the Super Bowl. It's difficult to fathom a way where they move on from Beckham and are still able to take advantage of that opportunity.

The Browns had a first round pick they could've used to address offensive tackle, taking a player like Andre Dillard, who could be protecting Baker Mayfield right now. They had a safety in Jabrill Peppers, which is now a hole that has to be addressed this offseason.

None of this would address the ignorance or arrogance that would be required of Dorsey that he wasn't prepared to deal with Beckham and everything that came with him, that he would then decide there is no other recourse than to trade him.

Much in the same way that Sashi Brown's tenure was defined not by drafting Myles Garrett #1 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, but trading down twice in the first round in 2016, Dorsey's will be measured by the acquisition of Odell Beckham. This is the simplest reason why Dorsey will have no interest in moving Beckham, nor should he.

Nothing Beckham has done or been reported of doing is anything the two sides cannot work through and get resolved. As irritating as it may be to have a player suggest to opponents to come get him out of Cleveland, it's hardly the end of the world. Teammates including Baker Mayfield and J.C. Tretter have been enthusiastic in their support of Beckham.

Little if anything for the Browns has gone according to plan this season, Beckham included. Trading Beckham, as if he's the problem, makes as much sense as trading Mayfield or Myles Garrett. The answer isn't to try to go back, but to determine how to maximize those players and move the team forward. The only way trading Beckham would make sense is if the organization comes to the determination that Beckham is incapable of performing to the level they expected when they acquired him.