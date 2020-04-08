BrownsDigest
Falcons, Bucs Release New Uniforms, Get Opposite Reactions, Hint What Browns Will Do

Pete Smith

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their new uniforms, taking opposite approaches and largely getting opposite reactions. The Cleveland Browns, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, are scheduled to release their new uniforms on April 15th. Obviously, the uniforms done and the team isn't going to change them based on the reactions to the Falcons and Bucs, but there is a pattern that likely hints at what's going to happen with the Browns.

The Browns current uniforms were released in 2015 and they were pretty bad. Fans really, really tried to like them, but they just didn't work. The home jerseys in particular were difficult to read and most everyone immediately wished they hadn't changed them at all. In response, owner Dee Haslam came out and proclaimed that the team was going to get the new uniforms right. while both fans and media were counting down the days until they could rid of the current abominations.

The Bucs took the approach of basically going back to a really popular set of uniforms, updating them and adding a different color version. Much to the chagrin of many, they did not go back to the orangesicles with the pirate on the helmet that apparently knew something no one else did. Instead, they went back to the pewter uniforms that they had in the 90's and wore winning in the Super Bowl.

They look great. The all pewter look is a nice addition. And they've largely been universally praised. The fact Tom Brady is going to be playing in them helps and his jersey is likely to be extremely popular.

The Atlanta Falcons went the opposite route. They were far more ambitious in their changes with nods to the past. The biggest changes were adding a gradient look and simply putting 'ATL' on the chest. They have variations that embrace their uniforms from the 90's and the most recent versions.

There are people who like what the Falcons did, but the reviews have been far more mixed than the Bucs. The most basic versions and the 90's rendition are fine. Gradient is a difficult look to pull off in the best of circumstances and it's debatable if these uniforms qualify.

The Bucs went ambitious the last time and ended up with an oversized logo on the helmets and digital clock numbers on the jerseys. Likewise, the Browns took a big swing with their uniforms the last time and came up short.

It seems likely the Browns are going to take a similar approach as the Bucs did, going back to their classic uniforms, updating them so they look current and then coming up with an orange version of those. The Browns have obviously had orange jerseys before where the Bucs didn't have a pewter one, but that is where the ambition figures into the conversation.

As with the Bucs, the Browns have the added advantage that even if the Browns pulled out uniforms from the 70s, they would applauded simply because they are better than what they've been using the last few seasons. Some nice updates that don't involve weird piping on their flanks or anything along those lines. Opting for more of a clean look, not messing with the helmet and obviously having years to make sure this is right after the last ones were so poorly received.

Agent On Kevin Colbert's Idea For Three Extra Picks In NFL Draft: I Don't Like It

Asking an agent about the proposal of three extra draft picks for each team this year floated by Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, the answer was not positive. "I don't like it."

Pete Smith

Browns 22nd in Jenny Vrentas's Power Rankings

Jenny Vrentas of TheMMQB released her power rankings and had the Cleveland Browns 22nd. As much as one would like to argue that the Browns should be higher, and on talent, they deserve it, the unknown makes it more challenging.

Pete Smith

Final Four: Ranking The Cleveland Browns Top Options In The First Round

The NFL Draft is two weeks from Thursday and at least as it pertains to the first round, there's little that is likely to change the evaluation of which players the Cleveland Browns are targeting in the first round. These are the final four prospects, one of which is all but certain to be their selection on April 23rd.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr's Latest Mock Draft Delivers For Browns

The NFL Draft begins two weeks from Thursday and mock drafts keep rolling out in preparation. Connor Orr's latest mock draft works out well for the Cleveland Browns in the first round and leaves them plenty of good options heading into the second round.

Pete Smith

NFL Draft Mandate Creates Interesting Opportunity For Teams Including Cleveland Browns

The NFL has determined that teams will not be able to utilize their team facilities to operate the NFL Draft in compliance with their policy with stay at home orders in a number of states. This is an inconvenience that provides an interesting opportunity for teams like the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

Two Browns Make All-Decade Team

The All-Decade team for the 2010s has been announced by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee and former Cleveland Browns Joe Thomas and Alex Mack were named to the team.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns 2020 7-Round Mock Draft Vol, 6

Free agency is mostly wrapped up in terms of major player movement for the Cleveland Browns and the NFL Draft is only a couple weeks away, so it's time to start framing the draft in terms of what's likely, so here's the latest Browns mock draft.

Pete Smith

Peter Smith

Who Is The Modern DBU? LSU? Alabama? Ohio State?

The search for the modern position 'U' has arrived at the secondary. TheMMQB's rankings sees the SEC take all three of the top spots, much to the chagrin of Ohio State fans.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Legend Bobby Mitchell Passes Away at Age 84

Hall of Fame running back and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell has passed away at the age of 84 according to announcement from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mitchell played 11 seasons in the NFL; four with the Cleveland Browns and seven with the Washington Redskins.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Have Shown Interest In Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is arguably the top remaining free agent available and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the Cleveland Browns are showing interest. The Browns have the ability to make a move for Clowney if that's the path they choose.

Pete Smith