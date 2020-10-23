SI.com
BrownsDigest
HomeFeatured ContentGame DayNewsBrownsDigest+
Search

Austin Hooper Out Sunday With Appendicitis, Will Have Surgery

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have announced that tight end Austin Hooper will be out Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals after discovering he has appendicitis. He will have surgery to remove it and his timetable to return is unknown at this point.

The Browns incur another injury on offense, this time in the form of an ailment, but both Jarvis Landry and Baker Mayfield are playing through injuries while Wyatt Teller and Nick Chubb are both out with their respective injuries.

The Browns will have David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their main tight ends this week. Hooper has clearly been their top tight end after signing a big free agent deal this offseason, but both Njoku and Bryant contribute in their offense.

This could mean a far more opportunities for Njoku, whose agent Drew Rosenhaus is still hoping his client will be traded before the deadline on November 3rd. The Browns have not shown any interest in trading Njoku and this is one of the reasons why, but could provide a way for him to showcase why he should be used more, even when Hooper returns.

The Browns could also opt to use fewer tight ends in this game, going with more receivers in their offensive formations in light of the loss of Hooper. That would come in the form of more Rashard Higgins.

The timing of the surgery could impact Hooper's ability to play in next week's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. It might force the Browns to hold him out and let him fully recover and get back to full speed over the bye week when they hope to get both Teller and Chubb back for the second half of the season.

THANKS FOR READING BROWNS DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Game Thread

The Cleveland Browns are on the road to face AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for week six of the 2020 NFL season. Check for live updates throughout the game.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

Joe Mixon, William Jackson III Ruled Out Against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have ruled out both running back Joe Mixon and corner William Jackson III ahead of their rematch on Sunday.

Pete Smith

Jarvis Landry Playing Through Broken Rib; Admirable By Him, Avoidable For Team

Thursday, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry revealed he's been dealing with a broken rib, which helps illustrate how tough he is, but also raises questions about what the team is doing offensively.

Pete Smith

How the Browns Beat the Bengals Again

The Cleveland Browns will have their opportunity to sweep the Cincinnati Bengals this week. Here's how they do it.

Pete Smith

Breer: Ravens Trading for Yannick Ngakoue

As first reported by Albert Breer of TheMMQB, the Baltimore Ravens are trading for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Jr. Banned From LSU Facilities, Same Day As He Says He can Avoid Covid-19 Due To Mutual Respect

LSU self imposed some punishment for the happenings after their national championship win, Odell Beckham with some interesting comments on why he won’t get the coronavirus.

BrandonLittle

Everything Remains In Front Of The Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are 4-2, but negativity is at it’s highest point of the season. The schedule is favorable and everything remains in front of them.

BrandonLittle

Steelers Set High Bar For Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers showed the Cleveland Browns that they might be a pretty good team, but they have a long way to go before the Browns get to their level.

Pete Smith

by

markhardt

5 Weeks Later, What's Different In Matchup Against Bengals?

The Cleveland Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the second time this season, coming off of similar circumstances for the Browns, so what has changed in the last five weeks for these teams?

Pete Smith

Ronnie Harrison Clears Concussion Protocol, Will Practice Wednesday

Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns announced that safety Ronnie Harrison has cleared concussion protocol and will return to practicie.

Pete Smith