Browns Cut DT Damion Square, Sign WR Jojo Ward

Ahead of the combined practices with the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns announced they were terminating the contract of veteran nose tackle Damion Square and signing wide receiver Jojo Ward as first reported by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The decision to cut Square may have a lot to do with the recent performance of Sheldon Day, including an impressive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the season. With a defensive tackle room that already includes Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jordan Elliott and rookies Tommy Togiai and Marvin Wilson, it would make sense for the Browns to make a relatively early decision between Day and Square.

In what appeared to be signing two bodies to keep the rotation up and provide competition for the offense to compete against, Day is doing everything he can to make sure he's part of the conversation for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jojo Ward is a diminutive receiver entering his second year in the NFL. Measured 5'8 7/8" 163 pounds coming into the NFL, he initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He led the Rainbow Warriors in yards and touchdowns with 1,158 and 11 respectively, but also has limited experience as a kick and punt returner.

He's not all that different from Jojo Natson, the punt returner and wide receiver whose 2020 season with the Browns was cut short due to a torn ACL. Natson is in camp trying to win the same job, but does face uphill odds.

It may be as simple as the Browns are interested in what Ward can offer the team. But given the sheer amount of receiver talent on the Browns, he might be signing to simulate one of the receivers the Kansas City Chiefs will have at their disposal including Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

