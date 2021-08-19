August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFeatured ContentGamedayPodcastsSI.com
Search

Browns Cut DT Damion Square, Sign WR Jojo Ward

The Cleveland Browns have released veteran defensive tackle Damion Square and signed wide receiver Jojo Ward.
Author:
Publish date:

Ahead of the combined practices with the New York Giants, the Cleveland Browns announced they were terminating the contract of veteran nose tackle Damion Square and signing wide receiver Jojo Ward as first reported by Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

The decision to cut Square may have a lot to do with the recent performance of Sheldon Day, including an impressive game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off the season. With a defensive tackle room that already includes Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Jordan Elliott and rookies Tommy Togiai and Marvin Wilson, it would make sense for the Browns to make a relatively early decision between Day and Square.

In what appeared to be signing two bodies to keep the rotation up and provide competition for the offense to compete against, Day is doing everything he can to make sure he's part of the conversation for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Jojo Ward is a diminutive receiver entering his second year in the NFL. Measured 5'8 7/8" 163 pounds coming into the NFL, he initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals. He led the Rainbow Warriors in yards and touchdowns with 1,158 and 11 respectively, but also has limited experience as a kick and punt returner.

He's not all that different from Jojo Natson, the punt returner and wide receiver whose 2020 season with the Browns was cut short due to a torn ACL. Natson is in camp trying to win the same job, but does face uphill odds.

It may be as simple as the Browns are interested in what Ward can offer the team. But given the sheer amount of receiver talent on the Browns, he might be signing to simulate one of the receivers the Kansas City Chiefs will have at their disposal including Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman.

READ MORE: Kyle Lauletta's Path to Become the Backup Quarterback, the Benefits for the Browns

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver JoJo Ward catches a pass during practice at State Farm Stadium August 12, 2020. This was the first day of training camp. Cardinals Training Camp
News

Browns Cut DT Damion Square, Sign WR Jojo Ward

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) calls a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Kyle Lauletta's Path to Become the Backup Quarterback, the Benefits for the Browns

D13EF7B2-8E67-4E54-B757-AB499E5E22F9
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Players We Still Want To See In The Preseason

Place Holder
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Jaguars Preseason Game Wrap Up

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Jovante Moffatt (35) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Musings on Browns Evolving Roster

Cleveland Browns, Running Back Nick Chubb Agree to 3-year Extension
News

Browns’ Nick Chubb Partnering With Chipotle In Good Cause To Feed Cleveland Area Athletes

Aug 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a run by running back Sandro Platzgummer (34) during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Combined Practices with Giants Matter More than You Think

Jun 9, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Ryan Switzer (15) catches a pass during organized team activities at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Cut Roster To 85 Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline