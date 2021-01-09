Featured ContentGame DayNewsBrowns Digest+
Corners Denzel Ward, Kevin Johnson Out For Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns have found out they will not be able to have either Denzel Ward or Kevin Johnson at corner against the Pittsburgh Steelers as both will remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list through Sunday.
The Cleveland Browns got good news when it came to the availability of safety Ronnie Harrison, but the team was hoping they'd get some corner help back in the form of Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson and will have neither for their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as they remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrance Mitchell is the only corner who has started consistently this season who will be available for the Browns. Ward and Johnson have been the other two starters this season, forcing the Browns to once again go with their depth, hoping to get better play than they have in the past.

Robert Jackson will once again likely start for the Browns and M.J. Stewart, should he be cleared to play, will operate from the slot. Perhaps the Browns will switch things up to try to give Ben Roethlisberger looks that might confuse him, but they simply lack the bodies to change much.

The Browns have often been operating in quarters coverage which would limit their exposure deep, but force them to come up and tackle the underneath passing game the Steelers have so often utilized this season.

The Browns do have Ronnie Harrison, which could allow them to use Karl Joseph near the line of scrimmage as well as getting Malcolm Smith back, who has excelled in this area of the field. Those two could help them avoid getting gashed in that area of the field and allow their depth corners to focus on simpler assignments, putting them in position to potentially maximize their ability.

