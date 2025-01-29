Browns GM Not Worried About Significant Shedeur Sanders Rumor
It's no secret the Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback this offseason. That search could lead them to one of the top names in this year's rookie class, Shedeur Sanders, who the team is in position to take with the No. 2 overall pick if they wants.
However, rumors in recent weeks have suggested that Sanders Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders, who also served as his head coach in college at Jackson Sate and Colorado, wouldn't want his son being drafted the Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry addressed that speculation at the Senior Bowl this week, and doesn't seem too phased by the notion that the elder Sanders would nix Cleveland as a destination.
"I don’t anticipate that being a problem,” Berry said to a small contingent of Browns media on Tuesday, including Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
Berry and a contingent of Browns front office personnel met with Sanders at the East-West Shrine Bowl last week, a gathering Berry suggested went well. He also used the impromptu press conference to praise the Colorado product.
“Shedeur is a really impressive young man,” said Berry. “He’s poised, he’s calm, he’s smart and you can tell that he’s been raised by - quite honestly - a Hall of Fame dad. We’re going to get to know him even more over the course of the spring but he’s really impressive.”
Cleveland has typically been labeled as a "quarterback graveyard" of sorts since the team returned to town in 1999. There's certainly some truth to that, considering Bailey Zappe became the team's 40th starting QB since the franchise was reset, when he started Week 18 of this past season. The disastrous trade for Deshaun Watson failing miserably only made matters worse.
Perhaps Sanders will be No. 41. If so, the next few months will be telling as to whether or not the Browns truly want to make Sander's their franchise QB and if Sanders, with input from his father, would accept the challenge. For now at least, Berry seems to have no indication he wouldn't.