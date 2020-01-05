BrownsMaven
Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

With losses in the wildcard round of the playoffs on Saturday by the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns are free to interview their offensive coordinators for their head coaching position and should they want to go that route, hire them. The Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-13 while the Buffalo Bills lost to the Houston Texans 22-19 in overtime.

The Browns were scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday, regardless of the result of the game. McDaniels is still to come. The other coordinator's status that could be impacted by a result in the first round of the playoffs is Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski. Their team has the difficult task of taking on the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday. The Browns are scheduled to speak with him sometime next week.

McDaniels is reportedly finally ready to leave the Patriots after he pulled out of a deal with the Indianapolis Colts two years ago. Quarterback Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent and is determined to continue playing. Whether that's with the Patriots or someone else is up in the air, but between his status and the overall state of the Patriots, the oldest roster in the league, McDaniels has to decide if he wants to stay with the Patriots through what appears to be a time of transition or lead a build of his own.

Daboll, meanwhile, is part of a Bills team that appears to be headed in a positive direction. Even if he's ultimately passed over for head coaching job this year, assuming he wants one, he should be able to continue building his resume. The one potential hitch is the remarkable inconsistency of quarterback Josh Allen, which could prove to be a limiting factor.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.

Report: Browns Are Interested in Urban Meyer

Pete Smith

According to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic, the Cleveland Browns are interested in Urban Meyer, presumably for their head coaching position.

Dorsey Had to Go, Plus the Team Must Fully Embrace The Notion of Informed Decision Making

Pete Smith

John Dorsey forced the Cleveland Browns to part ways with him if they have any intention of being a franchise that works logically. Now it's up to ownership to ensure the franchise is on the same page in how they proceed from here, which should include embracing data.

Two Players That Likely Benefit from Dorsey Removal

Pete Smith

The decision to remove John Dorsey as the team's general manager could be good news for two Cleveland Browns players and their future with the team as neither seemed to be preferred by Dorsey.

Report: Paul DePodesta to Head Browns Coaching Search

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Cleveland Browns have put Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta in charge of their head coaching search. Interviews begin Thursday.

Browns Request Permission to Interview Bills OC Brian Daboll

Pete Smith

According to multiple reports the Cleveland Browns have asked the Buffalo Bills permission to interview their offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, to interview for their head coaching position.

Should the Browns Want John Dorsey Back For Another Season?

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens, so the question now becomes whether they should want to continue with John Dorsey as their general manager? Beyond the head coaching decision, there's a lot to consider.