Nick Chubb Appears To Be a Fan Of The New Jerseys

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns players received their jerseys a day ahead of the release and after they were officially unveiled, some of the players posted reactions on social media. Running back Nick Chubb, the league's second leading rusher in the NFL in 2019, showed off his reaction on Instagram.

A man of few words, he doesn't use any here, instead just dancing in his the new home jersey. He does lip sync a few, but he lets his body do most of the talking.

Overall, the Browns players seem excited about the newer, older, cleaner look. Last year, the most excited the players seemed to be about the uniforms was when it came to the color rush look, which they used as often as league rules would allow. The Browns kept that look in their rotation, but they went back to a classic look, while making it look more modern.

Most of that simply comes down to fit. Nike's uniforms are designed to fit tightly around the pads, so even the most basic color schemes and designs look great. The shoulders have a little extra material that provides space for the shoulders pads, but they'fit tightly around fitting.

For fans buying replicas, it will be interesting if they have that in the shoulders or not, since presumably, they aren't going to be wearing shoulder pads. Presumably they will, but it would be interesting if they were to make an alternate version where everything is the same but the shoulders don't account for pads.

