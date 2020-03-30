Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a deal with former Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie. The Browns had released Carrie earlier in the offseason as a cost saving move. The terms of the deal between Carrie and the Colts not been made public to this point, but combined with their move in adding Xavier Rhodes, it brings more size and depth to their secondary. Carrie is best suited to play in the slot, but can offer some ability to play in certain matchups against bigger receivers out on the boundary.

Carrie offers consistency in terms of his physicality at the position and his tackling. He is a willing run defender that can limit run after catch as he will come up with a way to put the ball carrier on the ground. Carrie occasionally gets called for penalties for being handsy, but as with so many defensive backs, they basically bet on the fact that officials will simply get tired of throwing flags on them, ultimately letting him get away with it for the majority of the game.

The Colts are saying the signing is for depth, adding Carrie to the previously mentioned Rhodes to a team that already had Rock Ya-Sin entering his second year and Kenny Moore. It's a pretty imposing group of corners in a division that has become less threatening in the passing game so far in free agency. Trying to seize on the moment of having Philip Rivers as their QB, they are trying to give themselves a great shot to compete for a Super Bowl.