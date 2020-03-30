BrownsDigest
Colts Agree To Deal With Former Browns DB T.J. Carrie

Pete Smith

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a deal with former Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie. The Browns had released Carrie  earlier in the offseason as a cost saving move. The terms of the deal between Carrie and the Colts not been made public to this point, but combined with their move in adding Xavier Rhodes, it brings more size and depth to their secondary. Carrie is best suited to play in the slot, but can offer some ability to play in certain matchups against bigger receivers out on the boundary.

Carrie offers consistency in terms of his physicality at the position and his tackling. He is a willing run defender that can limit run after catch as he will come up with a way to put the ball carrier on the ground. Carrie occasionally gets called for penalties for being handsy, but as with so many defensive backs, they basically bet on the fact that officials will simply get tired of throwing flags on them, ultimately letting him get away with it for the majority of the game.

The Colts are saying the signing is for depth, adding Carrie to the previously mentioned Rhodes to a team that already had Rock Ya-Sin entering his second year and Kenny Moore. It's a pretty imposing group of corners in a division that has become less threatening in the passing game so far in free agency. Trying to seize on the moment of having Philip Rivers as their QB, they are trying to give themselves a great shot to compete for a Super Bowl.

AFC North: Best And Worst Moves In Free Agency

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have all made moves during the free agency period. Some of them appear to be great moves and a few are at least a little curious. Looking at each team in the division, their best and worst moves plus an under the radar move that could be valuable.

Pete Smith

Browns Have Put Together Solid Offensive Line Depth, Overall Unit In Good Position

The Cleveland Browns still have to add their starting left tackle, likely coming in the NFL Draft, but they haven't sat on their hands since signing Jack Conklin. They have put together a solid group of offensive line that can function as depth as well as competition.

Pete Smith

Whether Or Not The Browns Acknowledge It, Trading For Trent Williams A Terrible Idea

The Cleveland Browns are continually linked to possibly trading for Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams, but even if they won't rule it out, it makes far more sense, gives the more resources to simply draft their left tackle in April.

Pete Smith

Ravens To Sign Derek Wolfe To One-Year Deal, Replacing Michael Brockers

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million with Derek Wolfe. The move comes after the deal between the Ravens and Michael Brockers fell through, resulting in him re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Sign Center Evan Brown

The Cleveland Browns announced they had signed center Evan Brown in the same press release that officially announced the signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. Brown is an athletic center that provides badly needed depth behind J.C. Tretter.

Pete Smith

HiramB

What is the Cost to bring Everson Griffen to Cleveland?

Andrew Berry still may want to create cap space while improving the defensive line. Former Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen could be the veteran to address both of those issues for the Cleveland Browns.

Shawn Stevenson

TheMMQB's Browns Team Needs

TheMMQB has come up with their team needs for all 32 teams heading into the 2020 NFL Draft as well as some possible draft targets. Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling present their look at the Cleveland Browns in each facet.

Pete Smith

Michael Brockers Heading Back to Rams After Deal With Ravens Falls Apart

Defensive tackle Michael Brockers is signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams after the deal he had in place with the Baltimore Ravens fell apart, leaving them with a sizable hole in their defensive line.

Pete Smith

Should The Browns Sign Jadeveon Clowney?

Upgrading the defense this offseason is a priority and Jadeveon Clowney should be considered. Cutting Olivier Vernon and his big cap hit could make it possible.

Shawn Stevenson

Swampdawg

Cleveland Browns, Chris Hubbard Restructure Contract, Providing Path For Him To Stay For 2020

The Cleveland Browns and tackle Chris Hubbard have renegotiated his contract, which enables them to keep the tackle in 2020. It provides the Browns tackle depth and potentially eliminates them from any further action at tackle in free agency.

Pete Smith