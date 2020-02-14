BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Pete Smith

Speaking with Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cleveland Browns linebacker and pending free agent Joe Schobert said that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. They haven't gotten to a point where they are discussing contracts thus far, but it's notable because as Schobert points out, talks with now former general manager John Dorsey "had broken down", seemingly content to let him walk in free agency. 

The reality is the new regime could still let Schobert walk, but the mere fact that the new regime has reached out to Schobert while the old one hadn't speaks volumes about the difference in their approach. Schobert played this past season and played well for the Browns and Dorsey had seemingly written him off while Berry reached out almost immediately.

Schobert still hopes to re-sign with the Browns and continue his career in Cleveland, but he's not sure if that will happen. As he said during the season, Schobert is doing his best to allow his agent to handle everything and focus on the things he can control, which currently is preparing for the birth of his first child with his wife, Megan.

As Schobert pointed out, the Browns are still trying to get everything set up within their new regime and there's another month until free agency starts, so he's not reading anything into a lack of contract talk to this point.

The Browns have a new defensive coordinator in Joe Woods and linebacker coach in Jason Tarver. Their other linebackers include Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, who are both preparing to enter their second year in the league. Seemingly, they will want a veteran to call the defense on the field, but it remains to be seen if that will be Schobert.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Browns May Not Love Olivier Vernon's Salary, But The Alternatives Are No Better

The Cleveland Browns may not be thrilled that Olivier Vernon is their highest paid player for 2020, set to make $15.5 million, but their options are limited in how they can approach the situation.

Pete Smith

by

JMazzulo920

Ryan Grigson Operating in Advisory Role With Browns, Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns have been utilizing former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson in an advisory capacity as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Pete Smith

Browns Name Scott Peters Assistant Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns have hired Scott Peters as their assistant offensive line coach. Peters, who played eight years in the NFL, has also won multiple championships in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and founded Tip of the Spear.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Doesn't Back Down From Accusations, Points Out Loose Ends In NFL's Investigation

In an interview with ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not back off accusations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph referred to him by a racial slur. He also pointed out some of the holes in the NFL investigating process.

Pete Smith

Los Angeles Chargers Parting Ways With Phillip Rivers Actually Helps the Cleveland Browns in a Way

Future hall of fame quarterback Phillip Rivers will be with a new team next year, the impact of that could be felt in Cleveland as soon as an hour into the 2020 NFL Draft.

BrandonLittle

Will Browns Target Anthony Harris in Free Agency? Difficult to Imagine They Won't

As the Cleveland Browns look toward free agency, it's difficult to ignore all of the connections the Browns have with safety Anthony Harris, who not only played the last five years with the Minnesota Vikings, but also would fill a significant need the Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

AP: Myles Garrett To Be Reinstated Wednesday

The NFL is reinstating Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on Wednesday, according to Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Pete Smith

2020 7-Round Mock Draft, Vol. 4

With a small pause in the draft process before the NFL Scouting Combine and now that the Cleveland Browns have their regime set up, it seemed like a good time to take another look at what they might do in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Browns Hiring Jason Tarver as Linebackers Coach

The Cleveland Browns are adding Jason Tarver to Joe Woods' defensive staff as the team's linebackers coach, according to multiple reports. Tarver has experience as a defensive coordinator in addition to being a linebackers coach.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Report: Browns to Hire T.C. McCartney as Offensive Assistant

The Cleveland Browns are hiring T.C. McCartney to be an offensive assistant coach according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. McCartney most recently served as the quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos and it stands to reason that working with quarterbacks will be at least part of his job with the Browns.

Pete Smith