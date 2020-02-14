Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Speaking with Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Cleveland Browns linebacker and pending free agent Joe Schobert said that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. They haven't gotten to a point where they are discussing contracts thus far, but it's notable because as Schobert points out, talks with now former general manager John Dorsey "had broken down", seemingly content to let him walk in free agency.

The reality is the new regime could still let Schobert walk, but the mere fact that the new regime has reached out to Schobert while the old one hadn't speaks volumes about the difference in their approach. Schobert played this past season and played well for the Browns and Dorsey had seemingly written him off while Berry reached out almost immediately.

Schobert still hopes to re-sign with the Browns and continue his career in Cleveland, but he's not sure if that will happen. As he said during the season, Schobert is doing his best to allow his agent to handle everything and focus on the things he can control, which currently is preparing for the birth of his first child with his wife, Megan.

As Schobert pointed out, the Browns are still trying to get everything set up within their new regime and there's another month until free agency starts, so he's not reading anything into a lack of contract talk to this point.

The Browns have a new defensive coordinator in Joe Woods and linebacker coach in Jason Tarver. Their other linebackers include Sione Takitaki and Mack Wilson, who are both preparing to enter their second year in the league. Seemingly, they will want a veteran to call the defense on the field, but it remains to be seen if that will be Schobert.