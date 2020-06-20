BrownsDigest
Larry Ogunjobi Shows Physical Improvement Heading Into His Final Season On Rookie Contract

BrandonLittle

Larry Ogunjobi has had the physical look of a superior defensive lineman since entering the league. The former third round pick in 2017 has been steady for the Browns in terms of production. Showing some flashes at times that has gotten fans excited for what he maybe could be. In each of the last two seasons Ogunjobi tallied five and a half sacks, showing he can create some pressure from the inside. Also, 10 tackles for loss in each of those seasons, a number you’d like to see slightly go up perhaps. In three seasons with Cleveland, Ogunjobi has missed just three games, two coming in his rookie season. Starting every game except one that last two seasons for the Browns, showing he has been dependable.

Thanks to social media, Larry O has been able to show Browns fans what he has been doing to stay busy during this offseason. A different offseason of sorts, which could be beneficial, at times there wasn’t much else to do than work out. In Ogunjobi’s latest Instagram post, he looks absolutely jacked. In fact, he and Myles Garrett could probably when a physique competition. In the video below you can see the bulky Ogunjobi working on some core strength while maintaining his balance. 

Recently, Ogunjobi put up another video that showed his burst and it instantly makes you think of him getting after the quarterback, past the blocker. The acceleration from start to finish absolutely looks different. It’s safe to say that the soon to be free agent has put in some work recently.

Ogunjobi will be an unrestricted free agent after this season as it’s the final year of his rookie contract. The work he is putting in may be from the motivation that he could be chasing a decent pay day. On the other hand, he could just be trying to take the cleveland defensive line to another level. Teams certainly won’t pay him high level money, but something in the middle tier of defensive tackles could be expected for Ogunjobi. Depending on how he does this season could control if that will be Cleveland or not. The Browns have other, more important players to extend first. However, if he performs well this season they could put a decent, middle of the pack offer on the table for Ogunjobi. 

