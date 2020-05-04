BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Rashard Higgins Leaving 2019 In Past; In Best Position With Cleveland Browns

Pete Smith

Rashard Higgins had a forgettable 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns, but he opted to re-sign with the team anyway, even reportedly forgoing higher offers to stay. Higgins suffered a knee injury that cost him six games last year and then had a falling out with the previous regime, who made it clear he wasn't a part of where they were going. Higgins wanted to leave last season in the past when he was a guest on 92.3 The Fan's show Bull and Fox.

Higgins is not entirely without blame as he handled his injury situation poorly. In a media availability, Higgins told media members that he was ready to go and wasn't sure why he wasn't active for a particular game.

That statement was strongly contradicted by head coach Freddie Kitchens, who insisted that Higgins was not healthy and knew he wasn't able to play that particular week. After that, Higgins was largely almost non-existent as a factor with the team, despite being active during games.

So Higgins is taking the high road to avoid getting back into that, but the handling of Higgins among other players by the Browns previous regime was divisive and problematic. Then general manager John Dorsey played favorites and extended players that he chose multiple chances to play and start despite being unprepared or unreliable.

Meanwhile, players like Higgins were left by the wayside. Kitchens didn't really fight for those players, going with Dorsey's wishes and leaving players like Higgins out of their gameplans. It's safe to say that had Dorsey and Kitchens remained in place for 2020, Higgins would not be back with the Browns. He wouldn't want to be on the Browns and they wouldn't have even called him.

The same likely would've been the case with David Njoku. Andrew Berry, the general manager of the team, who was integral in the process of selecting both in the NFL Draft process, brought Higgins back and picked up Njoku's fifth year option as an almost direct rebuke to Dorsey and Kitchens.

Higgins is focusing on this year, trying to be positive and focusing on what's important. Now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio's Own, NFL Legend Don Shula Passes Away At Age 90

On Monday, NFL legend Don Shula passed away at the age of 90. The NFL's winningest coach and the only one to have an undefeated season and win the Super Bowl, Shula will always be known to the state of Ohio as one of their own.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Michigan

With their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns took Donovan Peoples-Jones, wide receiver from Michigan. And though he could end up being a really nice role player, the odds of him being more than that are against him.

Pete Smith

TheMMQB Way Too Early Mock Draft Provides The Cleveland Browns An Interesting Prospect

With the dust clearing from the 2020 NFL Draft, the natural reaction is to skip to the 2021 NFL Draft and immediately start handing out players projected to come out that year. Keith Hanson of TheMMQB has done just that and the Cleveland Browns get an interesting weapon.

Pete Smith

NFL Cancels International Games For 2020, Its Impact On Cleveland Browns

The NFL announced on Monday that it was cancelling the international games for the 2020 season, which included games in Mexico and England. The Cleveland Browns had a chance to be one of the teams slated to play in London this year.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Nick Harris, C Washington

The Cleveland Browns used the 160th pick in the NFL Draft to select Nick Harris, center from Washington. His skill set, both athletically and in terms of what he's done on tape suggest he can be a long term center option.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Teases Idea Of Playing Offense; He Should

On a video he released on social media, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett showed off his incredible strength and athleticism jumping on a stack of plyoboxes while tagging quarterback Baker Mayfield about playing offense. He should play offense.

Pete Smith

by

Mdbrownsfan

Bill Barnwell Names Cleveland Browns Player Most Likely To be Moved

ESPN's Bill Barnwell picked a player from each team in the NFL most likely to be traded or released now that the 2020 NFL Draft is completed. For the Cleveland Browns, he picked a defensive back.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Comprehensive NFL Draft Review: Harrison Bryant, TE FAU

The Cleveland Browns selected Harrison Bryant, tight end from Florida Atlantic in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. A jack-of-all trades type, Bryant is an interesting prospect that could be a nice player for the Browns. Here's why.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Hollywood Higgins Changing Numbers

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins announced he was going back to his college number this season, via his Twitter account. He will wear 82 this season.

Pete Smith

Cincinnati Bengals Release Andy Dalton

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons.

Pete Smith