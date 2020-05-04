Rashard Higgins had a forgettable 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns, but he opted to re-sign with the team anyway, even reportedly forgoing higher offers to stay. Higgins suffered a knee injury that cost him six games last year and then had a falling out with the previous regime, who made it clear he wasn't a part of where they were going. Higgins wanted to leave last season in the past when he was a guest on 92.3 The Fan's show Bull and Fox.

Higgins is not entirely without blame as he handled his injury situation poorly. In a media availability, Higgins told media members that he was ready to go and wasn't sure why he wasn't active for a particular game.

That statement was strongly contradicted by head coach Freddie Kitchens, who insisted that Higgins was not healthy and knew he wasn't able to play that particular week. After that, Higgins was largely almost non-existent as a factor with the team, despite being active during games.

So Higgins is taking the high road to avoid getting back into that, but the handling of Higgins among other players by the Browns previous regime was divisive and problematic. Then general manager John Dorsey played favorites and extended players that he chose multiple chances to play and start despite being unprepared or unreliable.

Meanwhile, players like Higgins were left by the wayside. Kitchens didn't really fight for those players, going with Dorsey's wishes and leaving players like Higgins out of their gameplans. It's safe to say that had Dorsey and Kitchens remained in place for 2020, Higgins would not be back with the Browns. He wouldn't want to be on the Browns and they wouldn't have even called him.

The same likely would've been the case with David Njoku. Andrew Berry, the general manager of the team, who was integral in the process of selecting both in the NFL Draft process, brought Higgins back and picked up Njoku's fifth year option as an almost direct rebuke to Dorsey and Kitchens.

Higgins is focusing on this year, trying to be positive and focusing on what's important. Now.