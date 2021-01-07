Browns Place Ronnie Harrison On Reserve/COVID-19 List, Activate Andrew Sendejo

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns placed safety Ronnie Harrison and practice squad linebacker Montrel Meander were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, activating safety Andrew Sendejo.

Harrison had come back from a shoulder injury and played against the Steelers last week, hoping to be able to have him reinforce their secondary for the playoffs. Sendejo gives them back their starting free safety, but it continues to be a mess they are trying to figure out on the fly ahead of a playoff game.

Harrison and Joseph were on the field at the same time at points in the game last week, offering them more physicality as well as giving them some decent range. Joseph excels down in the box as a rover while Harrison has been great over the top while being versatile enough to play down hill.

The Browns will need to rely on players such as Javonte Moffatt as their backup strong safety at this point.

Defensive coordinator Joe Woods says he does not know if he will have either Denzel Ward or Kevin Johnson for this game, so they could be down at least three starters.

They did get back B.J. Goodson back this week, which helps them at linebacker.

Overall, this continues to be a downward trend and struggle where the Browns are basically forced to rely on backups to try to win a game on the defensive side of the ball.