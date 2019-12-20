BrownsMaven
Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

Pete Smith

When the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, they had both defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and center J.C. Tretter participating. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, who participated Thursday, was not seen on the field Friday. Defensive end Olivier Vernon appeared to be doing more than he had been Thursday, suggesting he might be closer to participating Sunday than it appeared earlier in the week.

Richardson is currently the Browns best defensive lineman and he's been utilized at both defensive end and tackle. Having him at less than 100 percent would be a blow to the Browns chances given the loss of talent they've suffered up front this season. Vernon, should he able to play and contribute at even a reasonable level, would be far and away the team's best edge option.

The two teams are virtually unrecognizable from their first matchup, which the Browns were able to dominate. Not having Myles Garrett is a game changer, given how much he's able to impact the number of options Lamar Jackson has on offense. The Ravens, despite suffering a few injuries up front, most notably their starting center, Matt Skura, who is out for the season, they've been operating at an incredibly high level.

If Kendall Lamm is unable to play, the Browns would start Chris Hubbard at right tackle. If history is any indication, Tretter will be out there for the Browns.

Browns Get Kendall Lamm Back at Practice, Jermaine Grace Finally Earns his Stripe and Art Modell is Back

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns got offensive tackle Kendall Lamm back to practice, signed linebacker Jermaine Grace to the practice squad, releasing quarterback Eric Dungey and Art Modell is once again in a position to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Contrasting the Browns and Ravens Offenses: Process Over Product

Pete Smith

A notable difference between the offenses of the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns is the Ravens' focus on process over product. They focus on the details and the product flows from it. The Browns, for a variety of reasons, have spent 2019 focusing on the product first in the passing game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns: Who to Start in Fantasy Football?

BrandonLittle

A look at who could standout in the fantasy football between Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns

Handling Nick Chubb With Care

Pete Smith

Throughout the 2019 Cleveland Browns season, there have been complaints that Nick Chubb doesn't get the ball enough. In reality, Chubb gets the ball just enough and one of the best things Freddie Kitchens has done for his career is handling him with care.

Nick Chubb Leading Vote Getter From Fans Among Running Backs For Pro Bowl

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb finished with the highest number of votes from fans among running backs to go to the 2020 Pro Bowl. Currently leading the league in rushing with 1,408 yards, Chubb has 1,685 total yards and 8 touchdowns on the season.

Kareem Hunt: Everyone Needs to Give Their 110 Percent

Pete Smith

On Monday, Cleveland Browns do-it-all weapon Kareem Hunt responded to questions in his media availability. The one topic he touched on that stood out was effort, which Hunt said everyone needed to bring consistently.

Report: If Browns Allow Joe Schobert To Walk, Denver Broncos Could Be Interested

BrandonLittle

If Cleveland Browns can’t keep Joe Schobert, the Denver Broncos will try to swoop in and sign the stud linebacker.

Jarvis Landry Strenuously Objects to Silver Report: Don't Try To Slander My Name

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry came out with a strong denial about the reports from Mike Silver of NFL Network that he told the Arizona Cardinals sideline to "come get me" during their game on Sunday.

Odell Beckham on Cleveland Browns, This Time Louder For Those In The Back: I'll Be Here

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham addressed his situation with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, again, to the media. He was more forceful this time as to avoid being accused of being vague.

Olivier Vernon Practices, But Browns Without J.C. Tretter, Kendall Lamm, Sheldon Richardson

Pete Smith

On the practice field Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns were without center J.C. Tretter, offensive tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson. Defensive end Olivier Vernon did participate while wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were limited.