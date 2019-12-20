Sheldon Richardson and J.C. Tretter Practice Friday For Browns

When the Cleveland Browns had their final padded practice of the week on Friday ahead of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, they had both defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and center J.C. Tretter participating. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, who participated Thursday, was not seen on the field Friday. Defensive end Olivier Vernon appeared to be doing more than he had been Thursday, suggesting he might be closer to participating Sunday than it appeared earlier in the week.

Richardson is currently the Browns best defensive lineman and he's been utilized at both defensive end and tackle. Having him at less than 100 percent would be a blow to the Browns chances given the loss of talent they've suffered up front this season. Vernon, should he able to play and contribute at even a reasonable level, would be far and away the team's best edge option.

The two teams are virtually unrecognizable from their first matchup, which the Browns were able to dominate. Not having Myles Garrett is a game changer, given how much he's able to impact the number of options Lamar Jackson has on offense. The Ravens, despite suffering a few injuries up front, most notably their starting center, Matt Skura, who is out for the season, they've been operating at an incredibly high level.

If Kendall Lamm is unable to play, the Browns would start Chris Hubbard at right tackle. If history is any indication, Tretter will be out there for the Browns.