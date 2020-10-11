How To Watch: Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon. Cleveland is coming off of a win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns ended up winning 49-38, but the game once wasn’t so close. Cleveland’s rushing attack rolled all game racking up over 300 yards total on the ground. Nick Chubb will be sidelined for a few weeks starting against the Colts, Kareem Hunt will take majority of the carries for Cleveland. Greedy Williams will once again be out on the defensive side of the ball, as will Larry Ogunjobi. Karl Joseph will be a game-time decision.

The Colts are 3-1 on the young season, as is Cleveland. Indianapolis is winners of their last three, after dropping the opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When healthy, Indy may have the best defense in the entire league. Darius Leonard is an All-Pro linebacker that will not be out there for the Colts on Sunday, they will miss him. Linebacker Anthony Walker is questionable, as is tackle Anthony Castonzo. It’s fair to say the Colts have their fair share of injuries too. An interesting matchup to watch will be between T.Y. Hilton being matched up with Denzel Ward. Hilton has not had a big game this year, still the Colts most talented wideout. Colts will look to get their rookie running back Jonathan Taylor going early.

Sunday will be a chance for the Cleveland Browns to win their fourth straight game, as it will be for the Colts as well. For Cleveland, 4-1 is something that Browns fans have not seen in 26 years.

When: Sunday, October 11th

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Also, the game can be streamed on NFL Game Pass later. If watching on an app is your thing, check out the CBS app.

If listening to the radio is your thing, maybe you drive semi or just not around a screen, we have you covered. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX all will be airing the game over the radio for your convenience as always.