Browns Wyatt Teller Ruled Out, Malcolm Smith Questionable, But Number Of Players Returned to Full Go

Friday, the Cleveland Browns ruled out right guard Wyatt Teller for their game against the New York Jets with his ankle injury as expected, so rookie Nick Harris will get his first start of his NFL career.

Linebacker Malcolm Smith continues to be questionable with a hamstring issue, which could be the path that allows Mack Wilson to get back on the field. Wilson was inactive last week, called a coaches decision by head coach Kevin Stefanski. Joe Woods alluded to something being handled internally.

Regardless of the reason, necessity may provide Wilson with an opportunity to redeem himself and get back in the rotation. Jacob Phillips started last week.

On the positive side, corners Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson both were full participants in Friday's practice as defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and linebacker Sione Takitaki.

At the very least, the defensive line will be full strength, at least in terms of numbers. Richardon is a massive cog on the interior along with Larry Ogunjobi. The Browns will need all hands on deck against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

KhaDarel Hodge was also a full participant and although the wide receiver was active in the game against the New York Giants, he was largely allowed to continue rehabbing his hamstring injury.

There were no press availabilities due to the holiday, so there is no update on whether there's any setbacks with left tackle Jedrick Wills or wide receiver Ryan Switzer. Both were called close contacts and were close to the same person, but they may be available Sunday if they continue testing negative.