Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have new life.

After what has already been an incredibly entertaining and stressful offseason, the Bucs have re-loaded once again. The team’s rejuvenated zest for contention all began with Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and rejoin the Bucs for another pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy.

“Unfinished business”, as he said.

Bucs GM, Jason Licht, has already managed to sign a number of key free agents to ensure that Tom Brady will have a capable roster around him for this 2022 Super Bowl quest.

Even with Ndamukong Suh and Rob Gronkowski’s status in limbo, the Bucs roster is flush with talent. A well-balanced combination of youth and veteran players will contribute to the identity of this year’s team.

There’s no doubt that the Bucs are well positioned to contend this season, especially with so many NFC superstars vacating to the AFC. For Tampa Bay, it feels like the division and conference are both ripe for the taking.

The time is now.

So how might the Buccaneers’ “win-now” mentality affect Jason Licht and his staff’s priorities for the upcoming NFL draft?

The answer is, it shouldn’t.

The goal should be what it always is. To add the best talent available. And if the best talent available happens to align with the positions the Bucs need most? Great.

Let’s see if I can achieve that sort of outcome for Tampa Bay in my latest Bucs 7-Round mock draft.

Round 1 (27): Travis Jones, Defensive Tackle, Connecticut

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Jones has the size, power and athleticism to be a forceful disruptor in the NFL. His stock has risen as much as any prospect throughout the pre-draft process. His rise began with a standout performance in Mobile, AL at the Reece’s Senior Bowl, where Jones went out of his way to make life extremely difficult on a number of accomplished interior offensive linemen.

He followed up his dominant Senior Bowl performance with an even more impressive display at the NFL combine, where Jones clocked a 4.92 40-yard-dash time, a 7.33 3-cone, and 110” broad jump. In terms of athletic testing for his position, those scores rank him 48th out of 1325 defensive tackle prospects evaluated at the combine between 1987-2022.

I had a lot of trouble passing on Daxton Hill in this spot for the Bucs, but having already acquired two safeties via free agency, I just can’t see Jason Licht using his first round pick on the safety position this year. Especially with the team’s window for contention resting on the shoulders of a soon to be forty-five year old quarterback.

I've had Travis Jones slated as the Bucs first round selection since March 19th, and I'm sticking with it, for now.

The Bucs need to find a quality defensive tackle to pair alongside Vita Vea for the foreseeable future. Jones has shown the ability to perform as a gap-stuffing run defender while still possessing the tools to continue to develop as an interior pass rusher. Even if they’re able to re-sign Ndamukong Suh, I still think this pick makes a ton of sense.

Although Devonte Wyatt would be the ideal selection, I don’t see him being available at 27. Pairing Jones and Vea together would provide the Buccaneers with a nasty tandem in the trenches – one that would not only pay immediate dividends on the field, but also serve as an important foundation for future roster construction.

Round 2 (60): Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

In what is considered to be a solid tight end class, though not spectacular, McBride stands out as the most impressive prospect of the bunch. He has great hands, with a proven track record of hauling in passes in tight confines and contested scenarios. He’s also a willing and serviceable blocker with the mentality needed to develop into an asset in the run game.

McBride was a three sport standout in high school (baseball, basketball and football), and although he didn’t blow the roof off the combine, he has more than enough speed and fluidity to create space at the next level.

Despite only finding the end zone ten times in his four seasons at Colorado State, McBride was still a dynamic pass-catching tight end for the Rams. This was especially clear last season, where as a senior, he accounted for 90 catches and 1,121 receiving yards. As the undisputed focal point of opposing defenses, the low touchdown totals don’t concern me. If utilized properly, he could absolutely develop into an effective red zone target in the NFL.

As it stands today, the Bucs have a dire need at the tight end position. Cameron Brate is a solid veteran pass catcher, but he couldn’t block a beach ball from rolling into the ocean.

With growing uncertainty as it pertains to Rob Gronkowski’s intentions to return to the football field, the need to add another weapon at the tight end position has become that much more apparent. Considering the lack of free agent talent available, I can’t see a scenario where Jason Licht doesn’t select a tight end in this draft.

So if the best one is still on the board at 60, you take him.

Round 3 (91): Cole Strange, Offensive Guard, Chattanooga

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Was Cole Strange an exceptional offensive lineman throughout his career at UT-Chattanooga? Yes. Will NFL teams question the quality of competition Strange faced playing in the Southern Conference? Yes. Do the Buccaneers have an impeccable success rate when drafting offensive guards from small schools? Also, yes.

In fact, not one of the Bucs starting interior offensive lineman from each of the past three seasons played higher than division II football in college. History tells us that when most NFL GM’s are shrugging at the quality of competition faced by small-school prospects, Jason Licht is running to get the pick submitted.

If he’s still available at pick 91, Cole Strange is absolutely deserving of that same treatment.

Strange is extremely agile for a player of his size. He has excelled as a run blocker within Chattanooga’s run heavy offense. At the same time, Strange has all the tools to become an effective pass protector at the NFL level as well. He’ll need to refine his footwork and technique in order to reach his full potential, but Strange has all the makings of a quality starting offensive guard

It's worth noting that Cole Strange is scheduled for a pre-draft visit to Tampa, so at minimum, he’s someone the Buccaneers have on their radar.

Round 4 (133): Coby Bryant, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Standing at 6’2”, Coby Bryant has good size and length for a cornerback. At this point, being six feet tall is pretty much an unofficial requirement for any corner hoping to be drafted by the Bucs with Jason Licht at the helm.

Beyond meeting the Bucs’ size requirements, Bryant has shown the ability to succeed in both man and zone coverages. He has tremendous ball skills, with the production to back it up. He’s also a player with enough positional versatility to be appealing. He has experience playing in nickel packages for the Bearcats, and even some safety.

One area that Bryant needs to improve at is his tackling. As opposed to consistently demonstrating fundamentally sound technique, he too often gets caught diving low at ball carriers’ ankles and whiffing on tackles. He’s also not the most explosive athlete for a cornerback, at least compared to those who will be selected in rounds 1-3.

Regardless, you won’t find a perfect prospect in the fourth round, and the Bucs would be ecstatic to select one with Bryant’s potential this late. Especially given that he could eventually become a starter at one of the most important positions on the field.

Round 7 (248): Ali Fayad, Edge, Western Michigan

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

At this point of the draft, the goal should be to find a player who is capable of contributing on special teams immediately, with the potential to at some point impact the game as a reserve at another position. Ali Fayad meets that criteria.

Fayad is coming off of a dominant four year career as a hybrid linebacker/edge rusher for the Western Michigan Broncos. In fact, he was awarded the MAC Defensive Player of the Year award for his efforts in 2021 – a season that saw him produce 12 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. His body of work over the course of his career is even more impressive. He amassed 28.5 sacks, 53 tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles in fifty games played at Western Michigan.

Though he doesn’t possess the elite physical profile of a blue chip pass rushing prospect, Fayad has all of the intangibles required to surpass expectations. He has a knack for creating turnovers and a relentless motor on the field.

Listed at 6’2”, 250 pounds, Fayad has plenty of burst, and has shown the ability to translate his speed to power when coming off the edge. He’s also got a sneaky assortment of moves that he executes effectively, often tricking offensive tackles into losing their balance.

Based on his elusiveness in one-on-one scenarios, his unrelenting motor, and his ability to create splash plays for his team, I think Ali Fayad could step in and be an immediate impact player on special teams.

Additionally, the fact that he has potential to develop as a speed rusher makes him all the more intriguing as a prospect – one that I think the Bucs should seriously consider come day three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 7 (261): Trestan Ebner, Running Back, Baylor

Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Bucs traded to move up in the fourth round to select Jaelon Darden. The hope was for Darden to win the team’s kick returner duties in training camp, and then run away with the role as a rookie. He accomplished his first goal, but fell flat on the second.

I hate to say it, but Darden looked more like a junior high player who wandered onto an NFL field than a legitimate return man. He [literally] had trouble gaining his footing, and was unable to create any sort of advantage for his team in the return game, despite many opportunities.

Enter, Trestan Ebner.

Although he’s categorized as a running back based on his size and position label, Trestan Ebner is a multi-faceted offensive weapon with explosive ability in the open field. He is an excellent receiver for a running back and an incredibly accomplished return man at the collegiate level.

Ebner is the definition of an all-purpose player. He's coming off his second consecutive Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year award. He’s much sturdier than Darden, listed at 5’11”, 205 pounds, and would at the very least provide great competition for the role of kick returner in training camp.

Although Ebner’s purpose on the team would more than likely be exclusive to special teams, his exceptional receiving skills would give him an outside shot at earning some reps as a reserve third down back as well.

He’d have to make the team first, but I like the idea of taking a shot on an accomplished kick returner this late in the draft. Trestan Ebner would be an ideal target for the Bucs in the seventh round, if they feel the same way.

Summary:

The Buccaneers have a number of directions they could go with these selections. Trading out of the first round to accumulate more draft capital is always an option – especially if they think a player like Travis Jones could be had early in the second round.

It would be nice if the Bucs were able to focus specifically on positions of need, like I’ve done for the sake of this mock draft. Reality is a different beast however, and it's challenging to predict how things will unfold on draft weekend.

The Buccaneers’ strategy during the NFL draft should be simple: When on the clock, draft the highest rated player on the board.

Because of Jason Licht’s stellar work in recent drafts and free agency, the Bucs are well positioned to take this approach. Hopefully in doing so, they’re also able to add some players at the positions they need most.

