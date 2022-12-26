LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers go on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals in a Christmas Day primetime matchup.

Tom Brady and the Bucs (6-8) look to right the ship in a Christmas Day showdown in Arizona against the Cardinals (4-10).

Inactives/Actives

Bucs Inactives

- QB Kyle Trask

- WR Breshad Perriman

- CB Jamel Dean

- DL Vita Vea

- G John Molchon

- T Donovan Smith

- OLB Carl Nassib

Cardinals Inactives

- QB Colt McCoy

- CB Jace Whittaker

- LB Jesse Luketa

- LB Victor Dimukeje

- OL Wyatt Davis

- DL Zach Allen

