Mike Evans Joins Randy Moss in Elite Club

It nearly the entire first half, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans finally got the seven yards he needed for his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

With a 17-yard catch late in the second quarter, Evans joined teammate Chris Godwin, who went over 1,000 yards on the season earlier in Sunday's game.

Evans also joined rare company as just the second player in NFL history to begin his career with six 1,000-yard seasons, joining only Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans has lived up to the hype of a top-10 pick, and he's already the most prolific pass-catcher in Bucs history.