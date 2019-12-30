Bucs to Pick 14th Overall in 2020 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons did have an upside.

The Bucs now own the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

With the regular season now over, the first 20 picks of the NFL draft are locked in, and at 7-9, the Bucs are again in the top half of the draft. It is also just the seventh time in the past 10 years the Bucs have not had a top-10 pick.

Prior to this week, the Bucs were on track to take the 17th overall pick of the draft. Though the jump is modest, it does give Tampa Bay a better chance to potentially draft quarterback Jameis Winston's replacement, or bolster either the offensive or defensive lines.