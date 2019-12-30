BucsMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs to Pick 14th Overall in 2020 NFL draft

J. Kanno

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons did have an upside. 

The Bucs now own the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. 

With the regular season now over, the first 20 picks of the NFL draft are locked in, and at 7-9, the Bucs are again in the top half of the draft. It is also just the seventh time in the past 10 years the Bucs have not had a top-10 pick.

Prior to this week, the Bucs were on track to take the 17th overall pick of the draft. Though the jump is modest, it does give Tampa Bay a better chance to potentially draft quarterback Jameis Winston's replacement, or bolster either the offensive or defensive lines.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Walk-Off Pick-Six in OT Sinks Bucs vs. Falcons

Luke Easterling

Bucs end the 2019 season with a heartbreaking overtime loss to a division rival.

Jameis Winston Makes NFL History with Overtime Pick-Six

J. Kanno

Bucs quarterback makes more NFL history, but not the best kind.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay's top draft pick making some NFL history. …

See Who the Bucs Will Play in 2020

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's opponents for the 2020 regular season are now set.

Where Do Bucs, Jameis Winston Go From Here?

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay at a crossroads with their former No. 1 overall pick.

30 for 30: What if I Told You This is What Jameis Winston Will Always Be

Luke Easterling

Whether in Tampa Bay or elsewhere, former No. 1 pick will always be both feast and famine.

Lavonte David Surpasses 1,000 Career Tackles

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay's defensive captain crosses another impressive career milestone.

Luke Easterling

Winston throws up a prayer, and Perriman answers. …

Luke Easterling

Another sack for JPP.

Luke Easterling

See what happens when you don't blow the whistle too early? …