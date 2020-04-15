AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 NFL Draft: 1st Round Targets for Bucs

Luke Easterling

We're nearly a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and just like every other team across the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for the most unique draft experience in quite some time.

The Bucs head into this year's draft with a few glaring needs, and currently picking at No. 14 overall in the first round, they'll have plenty of attractive options with which to fill them.

Offensive tackle is the team's biggest position of need, as veteran Demar Dotson has yet to be re-signed. Joe Haeg was added in free agency as depth and a potential spot starter, but the Bucs need a long-term solution. The Bucs could also use a pass-catching back to pair with Ronald Jones II, especially considering how much Tom Brady has used his running backs as pass-catchers in the past. Depth along the defensive line and at safety is also needed, as well as a No. 3 receiver to replace Breshad Perriman.

Watch the video above to see 10 prospects the Bucs should be targeting with their first pick in this year's draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Join Rays, Lightning in COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Tampa Bay sports community is banding together to help those impacted by the pandemic.

J. Kanno

3 Things Bucs, Tom Brady Still Need in 2020 NFL Draft

Tom Brady has a strong supporting cast in Tampa Bay, but more help is needed.

Luke Easterling

Could the Bucs Target Tom Brady's Successor in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Tom Brady's just arrived in Tampa Bay, but is it too early for the Bucs to groom his eventual replacement?

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Could Bucs Trade Up for Top OT?

MMQB's Albert Breer says the Bucs are investigating a potential move up the board in the first round.

Luke Easterling

Grading Bucs' Re-Signing of Blaine Gabbert

Did the Bucs make a smart move by re-signing the veteran QB to back up Tom Brady?

J. Kanno

Bucs Still Have Big Plans for Ronald Jones II

A bounce-back sophomore campaign has Tampa Bay excited about the former 2nd-round pick.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Mike Evans Pitch In for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bucs stars are helping raise money for those impacted by the current pandemic.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, Bucs Uniforms Dominate Sales Charts

Tampa Bay's new threads, and new players, helped set the NFL uniform market on fire.

J. Kanno

How the Bucs Built the Team Tom Brady Wanted

The stars aligned in Tampa Bay for Tom Brady, but it's a team years in the making.

Luke Easterling

by

Stevenjblack

Bucs GM: Jameis Winston Wasn't a Bust

Jason Licht says his former No. 1 overall pick still has a bright future ahead.

Luke Easterling