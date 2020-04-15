2020 NFL Draft: 1st Round Targets for Bucs

We're nearly a week away from the 2020 NFL Draft, and just like every other team across the league, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for the most unique draft experience in quite some time.

The Bucs head into this year's draft with a few glaring needs, and currently picking at No. 14 overall in the first round, they'll have plenty of attractive options with which to fill them.

Offensive tackle is the team's biggest position of need, as veteran Demar Dotson has yet to be re-signed. Joe Haeg was added in free agency as depth and a potential spot starter, but the Bucs need a long-term solution. The Bucs could also use a pass-catching back to pair with Ronald Jones II, especially considering how much Tom Brady has used his running backs as pass-catchers in the past. Depth along the defensive line and at safety is also needed, as well as a No. 3 receiver to replace Breshad Perriman.

Watch the video above to see 10 prospects the Bucs should be targeting with their first pick in this year's draft.