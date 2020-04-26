Bucs Select Temple LB Chapelle Russell in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay added a linebacker in the last round of this year's draft, taking Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell with the 241st pick. Tampa received the pick as part of the trade with the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Russell was a productive linebacker for the Owls the last two seasons, recording 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a six pass breakups. What's remarkable about his last two years is that he was coming off ACL tears in each of the two previous seasons.

He battled through his knee injuries and was named Temple's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018.

Russell is an athletic linebacker with coverage abilities and quickness in space. He will likely compete for a roster spot as a special teams player. He could benefit from the tutelage of Bucs LB Lavonte David and improve his play diagnosis and run defense.