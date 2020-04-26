AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Bucs Select Temple LB Chapelle Russell in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay added a linebacker in the last round of this year's draft, taking Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell with the 241st pick. Tampa received the pick as part of the trade with the New England Patriots for tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Russell was a productive linebacker for the Owls the last two seasons, recording 88 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and a six pass breakups. What's remarkable about his last two years is that he was coming off ACL tears in each of the two previous seasons.

He battled through his knee injuries and was named Temple's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2018. 

Russell is an athletic linebacker with coverage abilities and quickness in space. He will likely compete for a roster spot as a special teams player. He could benefit from the tutelage of Bucs LB Lavonte David and improve his play diagnosis and run defense.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Draft: Bucs Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

See which players the Bucs are adding following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Nebraska DL Khalil Davis in 6th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets some depth in the defensive trenches with this versatile, athletic lineman.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Minnesota WR Tyler Johnson in 5th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

It's a double-dip of Golden Gophers for Tampa Bay, this time getting a playmaker on offense.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Gives Bucs the Big-Play, 3-Down RB They Need

Tampa Bay's third-down pick fills their need for a versatile running back.

Luke Easterling

Antoine Winfield, Jr.'s Versatility a Perfect Fit for Bucs

Tampa Bay's second-round pick is destined for stardom in Todd Bowles' defense.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Select Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in 3rd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay filled another big need with a versatile running back to close out Day 2.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Minnesota S Antoine Winfield, Jr. in 2nd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay addresses their biggest need on defense with a versatile playmaker.

J. Kanno