Bucs Select Vanderbilt RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn in 3rd Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets Tom Brady some help in the backfield in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Vaughn began his collegiate career with Illinois, but he transferred to Vanderbilt after his sophomore year and proceeded to blow up. In his two years with Vandy, he ran for 2272 yards and 21 touchdowns. Among the top-20 rushers in Vanderbilt history, Vaughn has the highest yards per carry average (6.4) by a full yard.

Though he won't win any track meets with his 4.51-second 40 time, Vaughn is an effective ball carrier. At 5'10", 214 pounds, he is a compact runner with a low center of gravity, making him tough to bring down.

Vaughn's greatest asset is his vision. He quickly identifies gaps and running lanes, making the most of his carries. With his solid frame and balance, he is going to break a fair number of tackles.

However, his most coveted skill set for Tampa is his pass-catching ability. At Vanderbilt, Vaughn caught 41 passes for 440 yards and three touchdowns. He is a natural receiver out of the backfield and will likely assume the Bucs' third-down back role.

Despite missing out on the top-rated running backs in this year's draft class, the Bucs found a capable complement for likely starting RB Ronald Jones. Vaughn will likely be Tom Brady's third-down relief valve in the backfield, a role the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback has relied on for much of his career.