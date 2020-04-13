AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 NFL Draft: Could Bucs Trade Up for Top OT?

Luke Easterling

It's no secret the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at offensive tackle, but how far are they willing to go to fill it?

The 2020 NFL Draft should give the Bucs plenty of attractive options, but all four of this year's top prospects could easily be off the board by the time Tampa Bay's pick comes up at No. 14 overall.

That could have them looking to make a move up the board to land one of them, something MMQB's Albert Breer says the team is indeed investigating:

Okay, so who is looking at trading up? Three teams that seem to be investigating it pretty pointedly: Tampa, Denver and Atlanta. The Bucs and Broncos, I’ve heard, could be going up for one of the top four linemen (Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas), making Jacksonville’s slot, at No. 9, a potential hot spot, given the needs the Browns and Jets have at 10 and 11. 

Donovan Smith is locked in at the left tackle spot for at least one more season in Tampa Bay, but it doesn't look like long-time starter Demar Dotson will be returning on the right side this season. Veteran Joe Haeg was added in free agency, but he's a stop-gap solution at best, and better used as a depth piece thanks to his experience and versatility.

The Bucs need an upgrade and a long-term solution at this key position, especially now that they'll be protecting Tom Brady, a quarterback who won't be making as many plays outside the pocket as Bucs fans were used to seeing from Jameis Winston.

There will still be some solid options for the Bucs on Day 2, but moving up a few spots in the first round is their best bet if they want to land a more polished player who will be ready to make a more immediate impact.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Grading Bucs' Re-Signing of Blaine Gabbert

Did the Bucs make a smart move by re-signing the veteran QB to back up Tom Brady?

J. Kanno

Bucs Still Have Big Plans for Ronald Jones II

A bounce-back sophomore campaign has Tampa Bay excited about the former 2nd-round pick.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady, Mike Evans Pitch In for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Bucs stars are helping raise money for those impacted by the current pandemic.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady, Bucs Uniforms Dominate Sales Charts

Tampa Bay's new threads, and new players, helped set the NFL uniform market on fire.

J. Kanno

How the Bucs Built the Team Tom Brady Wanted

The stars aligned in Tampa Bay for Tom Brady, but it's a team years in the making.

Luke Easterling

by

Stevenjblack

Bucs GM: Jameis Winston Wasn't a Bust

Jason Licht says his former No. 1 overall pick still has a bright future ahead.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Bucs Prepared for Every 'Virtual' Scenario

This year's draft will be unique and challenging, but Tampa Bay is ready for the challenge.

Luke Easterling

Why Tom Brady Left the Patriots for the Bucs

After 20 years in New England, the greatest quarterback in NFL history was ready for a change.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Breaks Silence on Being Replaced by Tom Brady

Former Bucs quarterback talks about his replacement, his wedding and more.

Luke Easterling

See Tom Brady's New Bucs Jersey

Tampa Bay's new uniforms are out, and now we know what Tom Brady's will look like.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55