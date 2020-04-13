2020 NFL Draft: Could Bucs Trade Up for Top OT?

It's no secret the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need help at offensive tackle, but how far are they willing to go to fill it?

The 2020 NFL Draft should give the Bucs plenty of attractive options, but all four of this year's top prospects could easily be off the board by the time Tampa Bay's pick comes up at No. 14 overall.

That could have them looking to make a move up the board to land one of them, something MMQB's Albert Breer says the team is indeed investigating:

Okay, so who is looking at trading up? Three teams that seem to be investigating it pretty pointedly: Tampa, Denver and Atlanta. The Bucs and Broncos, I’ve heard, could be going up for one of the top four linemen (Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills, Tristan Wirfs and Andrew Thomas), making Jacksonville’s slot, at No. 9, a potential hot spot, given the needs the Browns and Jets have at 10 and 11.

Donovan Smith is locked in at the left tackle spot for at least one more season in Tampa Bay, but it doesn't look like long-time starter Demar Dotson will be returning on the right side this season. Veteran Joe Haeg was added in free agency, but he's a stop-gap solution at best, and better used as a depth piece thanks to his experience and versatility.

The Bucs need an upgrade and a long-term solution at this key position, especially now that they'll be protecting Tom Brady, a quarterback who won't be making as many plays outside the pocket as Bucs fans were used to seeing from Jameis Winston.

There will still be some solid options for the Bucs on Day 2, but moving up a few spots in the first round is their best bet if they want to land a more polished player who will be ready to make a more immediate impact.