Tristan Wirfs Ready to Make Big Impact for Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers knew they needed a blue-chip offensive tackle in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they made sure they got their man Thursday night, trading up one spot with the San Francisco 49ers for Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

A ready-made starter at right tackle, Wirfs comes to Tampa Bay well-prepared after an impressive career for the Hawkeyes, a program known for churning out top talent along the offensive line.

“I think I came into the night pretty calm and collected," Wirfs said via video conference call Thursday. "Coming from Iowa, we run a pretty pro-style offense and I know when I was at the combine, hearing all the [terminology] that teams were using for fronts and play calls – it was pretty similar to what I was taught and what I heard at Iowa. I just felt like wherever I went I was going to come ready to work. That’s kind of the mentality that was instilled in me at Iowa and I’m going to be coming from a great coaching staff who knows a pro-style offense. I was just excited to see where I end up and I’m ready to go.”

Wirfs plugs into a Tampa Bay offensive line now charged with protecting Tom Brady, who has a wealth of offensive weapons to take advantage of, if given the time.

The former Hawkeye brings an ideal blend of athleticism and physicality to the Bucs.

“I think I’m a pretty powerful guy," Wirfs said of his skill set. "I think I come off the line of scrimmage pretty quick. I know I can pull and get out in space well and I think I can get up to the second level pretty fast.”

The Bucs filled their biggest need with their top pick Thursday night, and Wirfs sounds like he's ready to live up to the hype.