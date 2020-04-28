AllBucs
Watch Bucs 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs Jump Out of a Pool

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to make sure they landed one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's class, and they also got an impressive athlete in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Yes, even at 6-5 and 320 pounds, Wirfs was among the most athletic prospects in this year's entire draft. He proved that on the field for the Hawkeyes, again at the NFL Scouting Combine, and also in more creative ways.

Watch the No. 13 overall pick do a box jump out of a pool:

The NFL is loaded with athletic pass rushers, but they may just meet their match when lined up against Wirfs. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog, Day 2

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

Bucs, Tom Brady Won't Be Penalized for QB's Visit with Coach

Brady stopped by to pick up his new playbook from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, but it didn't break any rules.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Reveal New Jersey Numbers for 2020 NFL Draft Picks

See what numbers Tampa Bay's rookies will be wearing this season.

Luke Easterling

Meet the Bucs' 2020 NFL Draft Class

Get to know Tampa Bay's new additions from this year's draft class.

J. Kanno

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

Live updates for Bucs fans throughout the 2020 NFL Draft.

J. Kanno

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Black Shirts are well-represented in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Tyler Johnson Ready to Make NFL Pay for Letting Him Fall to 5th Round

Tampa Bay's fifth-round pick put up huge numbers in college, but the chip on his shoulder was already there.

Luke Easterling

Why the Saints are Waiting to Sign Jameis Winston

There's a reason New Orleans is delaying the official signing of their NFC South rival's former quarterback.

Luke Easterling

Jameis Winston Finalizing 1-Year Deal with Saints

Tampa Bay's former quarterback appears to be staying in the NFC South.

J. Kanno

Bucs Select Louisiana RB Raymond Calais in 7th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay gets another explosive playmaker for their offensive backfield.

J. Kanno