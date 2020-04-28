Watch Bucs 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs Jump Out of a Pool

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up one spot in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to make sure they landed one of the top offensive tackle prospects in this year's class, and they also got an impressive athlete in Iowa's Tristan Wirfs.

Yes, even at 6-5 and 320 pounds, Wirfs was among the most athletic prospects in this year's entire draft. He proved that on the field for the Hawkeyes, again at the NFL Scouting Combine, and also in more creative ways.

Watch the No. 13 overall pick do a box jump out of a pool:

The NFL is loaded with athletic pass rushers, but they may just meet their match when lined up against Wirfs.