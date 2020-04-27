Meet the Bucs' 2020 NFL Draft Class

After one of the most unique drafts in NFL history, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2020 draft class is now set to join the rest of the team. Tampa Bay's front office largely hit on their areas of need, further preparing the Bucs for a Tom Brady-led run for contention in the NFC.

Here is the basic rundown of the Bucs' 2020 draft picks:

Tristan Wirfs - offensive tackle, Iowa - first round, 13th-overall

Skill set: A freak athlete at 6'5", 320 pounds with 4.85 speed and a championship wrestling background. Experience playing both left and right tackle, bringing considerable toughness as a run blocker and a swift feet in pass protection.

College production: 32 starts in three years. 2018 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention; 2019 second-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Fit in Tampa Bay: Immediate, likely long-term starter at right tackle.

Antoine Winfield Jr. - safety, Minnesota - second round, 45th-overall

Skill set: A highly instinctive cover safety with an NFL pedigree (his father was three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Antoine Winfield). Can do a little bit of everything but is particularly valuable for his ball skills.

College production: 30 starts in four years. 172 total tackles, seven tackles for a loss, four sacks, six pass breakups, nine interceptions including seven in 2019, and two touchdowns. First-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Fit in Tampa Bay: Rotational free safety with high possibility of becoming a full-time starter.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn - running back, Vanderbilt - third round, 76th-overall

Skill set: Hard-nosed runner who historically outperforms his blocking up front. Not a burner, but his low center of gravity and compact, sturdy frame make him hard to bring down. Brings value as a pass-blocker in the backfield.

College production: 3296 rush yards in 572 total attempts (5.8 yard per carry average). 66 receptions for 648 yards. 33 total touchdowns. Among Vanderbilt's 20 all-time leading rushers, Vaughn holds the best yard per carry average (6.4).

Fit in Tampa Bay: Complementary back to Ronald Jones, possible third-down back.

Tyler Johnson - wide receiver, Minnesota - fifth round, 161st overall

Skill set: Just plain catches the ball. Though not particularly fast or quick, he routinely outmuscles and out-times defenders to make unreal catches.

College production: 43 games in four years. 213 catches for 3305 yards and 33(!) touchdowns, including 86 catches for 1318 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. First-team All-Big Ten in 2018 and 2019, honorable mention in 2017. Holds school records for all-time yards and touchdowns.

Fit in Tampa Bay: Possession receiver, possible WR3 behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Khalil Davis - defensive tackle, Nebraska - sixth round, 194th overall

Skill set: Another athletic big man at 6'1", 308 pounds and 4.75 speed. Known for his quick first step and ability to penetrate offensive lines.

College production: 36 games including 11 starts in 2019. 105 total tackles, 24 tackles for a loss and 13 sacks, including eight in 2019. Third-team All-Big Ten in 2019, honorable mention in 2018.

Fit in Tampa Bay: A rotational interior defensive lineman, likely playing on passing downs.

Chapelle Russell - linebacker, Temple - seventh round, 241st overall

Skill set: Highly athletic linebacker who would have gotten earlier draft consideration if not for two surgeries on the same knee in 2016 and 2017. Comes with coverage skills and mental toughness.

College production: 45 games in four years, including 13 starts in each of his last two years. 237 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Fit in Tampa Bay: Will likely make the roster as a special teams player, with some upside as a reserve linebacker.

Raymond Calais - running back, Louisiana-Lafayette - seventh round, 245th overall

Skill set: Though undersized, an electric playmaker with the football in his hands. His burst and speed makes him a nightmare in space. A special teams asset both as a returner and in coverage.

College production: 49 games in four years. 236 total rushes for 1845 yards and 15 touchdowns. Averaged 7.8 yards per carry over his collegiate career. Returned 99 kickoffs, averaging 25.2 yards per return and running back two touchdowns.

Fit in Tampa Bay: Initially a special teamer, could become a third-down scat back if he develops his receiving skills.