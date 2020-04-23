AllBucs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

J. Kanno

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally upon us! Stay tuned for live updates throughout all seven rounds, as we give Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans all the information they need.

Here are some things to look for from the Bucs in the first round:

  • A new right tackle. With longtime right tackle Demar Dotson gone, the Bucs biggest target is a bookend blocker to protect Tom Brady.
  • Will the Bucs trade out of the 14th pick? Since Jason Licht became general manager, the Bucs have not traded up in the first round but traded down in 2016 and 2018. With offensive tackle becoming a coveted position this year, the Bucs may have to make a deal to move up.
  • Tight end O.J. Howard may become ammo for the Bucs to secure a higher draft spot. The signing of former Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski seems to have made the Bucs' 2017 first-round pick expendable. A young, promising athlete like Howard could fetch second- or third-round value in a trade.
Bucs GM Throws Water on O.J. Howard Trade Rumors

Jason Licht appears content to keep all of his tight ends, despite rampant trade rumors.

Luke Easterling

Rob Gronkowski Says Thank You, Goodbye to New England

Tampa Bay's newest addition posted a heartfelt tribute to his former team and fans Thursday.

Luke Easterling

Tom Brady Accidently Walks into Wrong Neighbor's House

The GOAT is still getting his bearings in his new city.

Luke Easterling

Manning, Favre Weigh in on Brady, Gronkowski Joining Bucs

Two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history shared their thoughts on Tampa Bay's reunion of former Patriots stars.

J. Kanno

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Final 7-Round Projections for Bucs

Our last projections for Tampa Bay before the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night.

Luke Easterling

Why Rob Gronkowski is Running it Back with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

The stars aligned, and the New England reunion is on for these two ex-Pats.

Luke Easterling

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Preview

Everything Bucs fans need to know heading into this year's three-day event.

Luke Easterling

It's Official: Bucs Trade for Rob Gronkowski

The Bucs are swapping draft picks with the Patriots and reuniting Gronk with Tom Brady.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Rob Gronkowski Answers the Call from Tom Brady

Gronk, a little tired, reporting for duty in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Did the Bucs Almost Trade O.J. Howard for Trent Williams?

Tampa Bay and Washington reportedly worked on a deal, but it eventually fell through.

Luke Easterling