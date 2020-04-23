Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2020 NFL Draft Live Blog

The 2020 NFL Draft is finally upon us! Stay tuned for live updates throughout all seven rounds, as we give Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans all the information they need.

Here are some things to look for from the Bucs in the first round:

A new right tackle. With longtime right tackle Demar Dotson gone, the Bucs biggest target is a bookend blocker to protect Tom Brady.

Will the Bucs trade out of the 14th pick? Since Jason Licht became general manager, the Bucs have not traded up in the first round but traded down in 2016 and 2018. With offensive tackle becoming a coveted position this year, the Bucs may have to make a deal to move up.