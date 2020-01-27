2020 NFL Mock Draft: 7-Round, Post-Senior Bowl Projections for Bucs

Senior Bowl week is officially in the books, and the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2020 NFL draft has also passed.

Both of these things give us a better view of this year's draft class, as we now look ahead to the next mile marker in the predraft process, the NFL Scouting Combine.

Now that we have a better read on the draft stock of some of this year's prospects, let's take another stab at projecting all of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' picks in the 2020 draft:

Note: The Bucs are without their seventh-round pick due to a previous trade, and are expected to receive a fourth-round compensatory selection.

1st Round

South Carolina DL Javon Kinlaw

Going into Senior Bowl week, Kinlaw was widely regarded as the best prospect attending, perhaps outside of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. He lived up to the hype with a dominant performance over the first two days of practice, before bowing out due to injury. Kinlaw is a massive, tenacious defender who has the versatility to be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles' scheme. With so many expiring contracts on the defensive line this offseason, Kinlaw would be the perfect blend of need and value here.

2nd Round

Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson

Demar Dotson is in the twilight of his career, and though he's likely to be brought back for at least one more season, it's time for the Bucs to groom his replacement. Wilson is a massive mauler who played right tackle for the Bulldogs opposite Andrew Thomas. He's got all the physical tools to quickly develop into a dominant force at the next level, and learning from Dotson for a year before taking over would be huge for his growth.

3rd Round

Florida State RB Cam Akers

Ronald Jones II should be the clear-cut starter on the depth chart for Tampa Bay right now, but even if Peyton Barber were to return on a new contract, the Bucs need an upgrade. Akers was wasted behind a lackluster offensive line at FSU, but he's a complete back with the explosiveness to be a big-play threat on all three downs. He's the perfect pick to push Jones to step his game up, or perhaps even take the starting job altogether.

4th Round

Utah EDGE Bradlee Anae

One of the biggest winners in Mobile, Anae showed off the kind of polished technique every successful pass rusher needs at the next level. He capped off a strong week of practice with a dominant performance in the Senior Bowl game Saturday, getting to the quarterback multiple times and forcing an interception with his pressure. A deep EDGE class and a lack of elite athleticism could keep him on the board this late, making him a strong value for Tampa Bay, even if both Shaq Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul return in 2020

4th Round (compensatory)

St. John's OL Ben Bartch

Bucs general manager Jason Licht just can't help himself when it comes to small-school offensive linemen who ball out at the Senior Bowl. In recent years, Licht has traded up to land both Ali Marpet (Hobart) and Alex Cappa (Humboldt State), after both proved their mettle against top competition in Mobile. This year, it's Bartch who made the most of his Senior Bowl invite, and his ability to play both tackle and guard would make him a fantastic addition to Tampa Bay's depth in the offensive trenches.

5th Round

Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

The Bucs have spent plenty of recent draft picks on safeties, but injuries and inconsistency still have them looking for more help on the back end of the defense. Jordan Whitehead showed tons of promise in his first year in Bowles' defense until getting injured, and rookie Mike Edwards showed flashes last year, but Justin Evans might not even get back on the field for Tampa Bay. Chinn was one of the biggest small-school winners in Mobile, showing off a versatile skill set and the aggressive mentality Bowles loves.

6th Round

SMU WR James Proche

Tampa Bay already boasts two Pro Bowl receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but if Breshad Perriman leaves in free agency, they'll have a big need at the No. 3 spot. Justin Watson and Scottie Miller showed flashes of potential last season, but the Bucs should still look to add more young depth. Proche isn't the biggest pass-catcher, but he still excelled when lined up on the outside, something the Bucs need considering how frequently Godwin lines up in the slot. He's a big-play machine who could quickly develop into a solid third option.