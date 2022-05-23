Skip to main content

Analyst Predicts Ndamukong Suh Will Leave For AFC Team

Not a warm welcome, but Suh could bring his former teammates to a new house in 2022

Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul, and Rob Gronkowski are three big-name Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the 2020 Super Bowl team that have yet to sign contracts for the coming season. 

Two of those three, JPP and Suh, figure to not be in a Bucs uniform this coming season, while hope is still being held out that Gronk will be back. 

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers23

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Rob Gronkowski

What we know is, if Gronkowski plays this year it'll be for Tampa Bay and his best friend quarterback, Tom Brady. 

So that's good. 

We also know Suh has drawn interest from other teams, and we now also have a prediction from ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, who thinks the veteran defensive lineman ends up with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

"The Browns have obviously made bigger headlines on offense this offseason than they have on the other side of the ball," Barnwell wrote. "With Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson both leaving the organization, the Browns need to hit defensive tackle...Suh might not be the two-way force we saw during his time with the Lions, and the Bucs were careful to reduce his snap rate down from 77% in 2019 to 63% this past season, but he's still a reliable interior disruptor."

If Suh ends up with Cleveland that means two things. 

First, Progressive has an underrated talent to use for their home insurance commercials with the Suh's moving in with their twins and a very imposing father figure for the ads. 

Secondly, and arguably, more importantly, Suh would welcome his Super Bowl teammates into his new home during Thanksgiving weekend. 

While there would be plenty of hugs, high fives, and smiles exchanged, the Buccaneers' offensive line would be going up against a next-level motivated pass rusher looking to get after Brady. 

And that's not a good thing for anyone. 

Ndamukong Suh, Buccaneers21

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman, Ndaumkong Suh

The good news is, Barnwell has already missed on two of his predictions after receiver Jarvis Landry signed with the New Orleans Saints over the Baltimore Ravens, cornerback James Bradberry joined the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. 

He missed three if you count his prediction the Browns would re-sign Jadeveon Clowney after getting Suh. So here's hoping Barnwell's losing streak keeps up.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

