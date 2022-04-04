Skip to main content

Antonio Brown talks chances of reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

In an interview with TMZ Sports, the free agent WR revealed the chances of him returning to Tampa Bay to play for the Bucs.

Former Bucs' WR Antonio Brown sat down with TMZ Sports and discussed a number of topics, including the chances of him returning to Tampa Bay to play with Tom Brady. The interview happened just before Bruce Arians announced his retirement, so maybe AB has had a change of heart since then when Brown shot down any idea of him returning to the team.

“I don’t think that’s a possibility,” Brown said. “How things were handled. How I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren’t able to use me for my value. My true value.”

“But I was grateful for the opportunity and the position that I was in and I made the most out of it.”

After the blow-up mid-game, it is hard to see Antonio Brown coming back to the Bucs even though Arians is no longer the head coach. Just looking at what the team has done in free agency it doesn't appear that they would be in need of Brown's services.

Brown is 33 years old and refusing to get surgery on his injured ankle. He still has shown the flashes of old but isn't getting any younger and the ailing ankle injury isn't helping matters in a team signing him. Is this the last we see Antonio Brown in the NFL? It might be the case as it doesn't appear any of the 32 NFL teams have expressed interest in the veteran WR.

