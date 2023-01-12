Arrest Warrant Issued For Cowboys DE Prior to Wild Card Game vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the NFC playoffs on Monday night. Dallas, however, may be without one of their defensive linemen as just four days prior to the game an arrest warrant was issued for defensive end Sam Williams.

Williams, a rookie out of Ole Miss, was involved in a serious car accident in Plano, Texas in December. The Plano, Texas police have issued the warrant for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving.

The Plano, Texas police are not actively looking to find Williams, but have made contact with Williams who was told he should turn himself in. The police have also stated that if Williams is pulled over for any reason he will be arrested on the spot.

According to reports, Williams reportedly crashed his black Corvette into another vehicle in Plano on December 22nd. No serious injuries were reported at the scene, however, Williams did miss a game following the incident.

Following the accident, Williams said that he was "thankful to be alive."

“You’re looking at the car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways,” he said. “I know He has something in store for me.”

It is unknown whether the arrest warrant and subsequent arrest will have an impact on whether Williams plays this upcoming Monday against the Buccaneers. If he were to miss the game, it would be a decent-size loss for Dallas as he has contributed four sacks on a tremendous Cowboys' defense.

