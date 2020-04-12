Tom Brady, Bucs Uniforms Dominate Sales Charts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new uniform launch, along with a slightly famous quarterback named Tom Brady, must have gotten a lot of fans pumped, if their wallets are any indication.

As soon as the Bucs revealed their new uniforms Tuesday, orders came rolling in for the new gear, especially for the new quarterback (via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport):

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Bucs merchandise was a hot commodity this week. Brady has long been a best-seller, so his arrival in Tampa Bay was perfectly timed with the Bucs' uniform re-design, which hearkens back to their Super Bowl heyday.

It's hard to imagine the Bucs have ever been the best-selling team for uniforms, but that's what a little GOAT will do for a team's profile.