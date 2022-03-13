Skip to main content
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Plan To Come Back To Buccaneers

Tom Brady has announced that he is returning to the NFL and he is going to be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Less than two short months after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady shocked the league on Sunday evening with plans that he is returning to the NFL and he is going to be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is mind-boggling news, to say the least. Brady is arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and after only two months of retirement, he realized that he still has unfinished business in Tampa Bay and on the football field.

Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoff game. Before that loss, the Buccaneers found plenty of success as they finished 13-4 and won the NFC South. Most of the reasons why they were able to find the success that they were able to find are because Tom Brady threw for over 5,000 yards and also was able to throw for 43 touchdowns.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and the Buccaneers are awfully excited to get him back in red.

