Tampa Bay Buccaneers Take Edge Rusher in First Round of The Athletic's 2023 NFL Re-Draft
With the 2024 NFL Draft just under a week from commencing in Detroit, it is fair to examine and then re-examine how well teams drafted just a year ago in 2023.
For the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' draft class, their weren't all that many splash players drafted, but they all fit a need and have a ceiling that is higher than most. Not only that, but combined as a draft class they played the most out of all 32 teams.
The first round of the draft always tends to be the most scrutinized and examined and that holds even years following a draft. That is no different this year, asThe Athletic took it upon themselves to redraft the 2023 first-round in which they have the Bucs taking talented edge Tuli Tuipulotu (currently with the Chargers) at pick 19, while their original selection Calijah Kancey falls to their division rival in the New Orleans Saints at 29.
“People get lost in the measurements with Tuipulotu, but his power and versatility served him very well at USC. That’s exactly what happened again for him as a rookie with the Chargers. Not only did Tuipulotu pick up 51 pressures and eight sacks, he was one of the NFL’s best rookie run defenders.”
The Buccaneers wouldn't have gone wrong with either pick here, as both have shown the ability to get into opposing backfields while also being stout against the run. It is interesting however that Tuipulotu moved into the first round in this redraft as he was initially taken by the Chargers in the second round. Kancey falling to the Saints is a bit surprising, but overall a first-round selection is exactly where he fits.
The Bucs are happy with what Kancey has brought to the team and are excited to see what he will bring in year two especially since the Bucs struggled at times in 2023 to get to the quarterback. If they can get more athletic on the edge in the draft, then the possibilities of this iteration of a Todd Bowles' defense will be intriguing.
