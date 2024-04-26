Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is Psyched About New Teammate Graham Barton
Whenever a team upgrades the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, the signalcaller is sure to be happy.
Naturally, that was exactly the case for Baker Mayfield, who was delighted after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Duke interior offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Bucs general manager Jason Licht was asked about how Mayfield felt in regard to the pick, and his answer was understandable.
"[Mayfield] contacted me after we selected him," Licht said on Thursday. "You know, quarterbacks get excited when you put big guys in front of them, keep them upright. He was excited."
He should be. Not only will Barton's presence help in the passing game to protect Baker Mayfield, but a strong presence up front should help the run game with Rachaad White and company, too. Barton is set to play center at the next level, so he'll certainly be building a relationship with Mayfield in the near future.
Mayfield's center last year was Robert Hainsey, who will now be competing for a spot at guard after the arrival of Barton. Licht could also please Mayfield even more by drafting a guard on Day 2 or Day 3, which could add yet another young rookie to the offensive line alongside Barton and second-year guard Cody Mauch.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.