Every Draft Pick The Buccaneers Have In The 2024 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had ample time for planning, but now, the time for strategy and scenarios is almost over.
The Bucs are set to have seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, though not in a traditional Round 1-7 slate. A draft day trade in 2023, an actual trade in 2024 and a compensatory pick has thrown a wrench in that traditional formula, giving the Bucs a hodgepodge of picks for the next three days of the draft.
Here's every draft pick the Bucs currently hold in the 2024 NFL Draft, with their first selection coming on Thursday night (assuming they don't trade out of the first round, at least):
- 1st Round, No. 26 overall
- 2nd Round, No. 57 overall
- 3rd Round, No. 89 overall
- 3rd round, No. 92 overall [via Detroit Lions]
- 4th Round, No. 125 overall
- 6th Round, No. 220 overall [compensatory pick]
- 7th Round, No. 246 overall
There are a few reasons why the slate looks like this. Tampa Bay will have an extra third-rounder at No. 92 gotten in exchange for Carlton Davis III, who was traded away to the Detroit Lions along with a sixth-rounder from this year and one from next year. The Bucs don't have a fifth-round pick due to a draft day trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire wideout Trey Palmer in 2023, but they do have an extra sixth-round pick after former Buccaneer Mike Edwards earned the team a compensatory pick with the Kansas City Chiefs.
These are the picks that the Bucs are going into the draft with — whether or not this list stays the same depends on whether or not they trade up or down during any round. Jason Licht has been known to move around, so we'll have to see how he plays his hand when the draft comes around on Thursday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.