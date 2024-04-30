A Number of 2023 Buccaneers Still Remain Unsigned Free Agents
The 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked a lot of people after winning five out of their last six regular season games to finish the year 9-8, winning the NFC South and making the playoffs. They then faced the tall task of taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round before running away with the game and eventually losing a hard-fought battle to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.
Needless to say, it was a successful season with the amount of doubt that was placed on them before the season.
That season is now in the past and the Bucs have turned their full attention to gearing up for 2024 now that the first wave of free agency and the NFL draft have come and gone.
However, there is always usually a second wave of free agent signings, and some former 2023 Buccaneers will be hoping to find a new home as they still remain unsigned.
These six players will likely end up finding a home, whether that is with the Bucs on their practice squad or another team, but for the time being they are still out on the open market.
Russell Gage was thought of as a true No. 3 wideout for the Bucs but dealt with injuries during his time with the team. Outside of him, another player who would be really intriguing to bring back into the fold in 2024 is DB Dee Delaney.
