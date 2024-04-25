5 Potential Partners The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Could Trade Down With In The 2024 NFL Draft
It's draft day in Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are set to make a selection at No. 26 in the NFL Draft. Or are they? With a plethora of holes and only seven draft picks, there is a possibility the Bucs could decide to trade down from their current pick. It could be a small trade back remaining in the first round or they could trade out of the round altogether as they did in 2022. I've laid out some potential trade scenarios below for when the Bucs are on the clock in the first round at No. 26.
Bucs Stay In The First Round
Buccaneers trade pick No. 26 to the Bills for pick No. 28 and fourth round pick No. 144
It feels like the Bills could be trying to move up higher than this to secure a wide receiver for Josh Allen after trading Stefon Diggs to the Texans this offseason. However, if they are unable to do so and there is a receiver sitting on the board at 26, they may try and leapfrog a team like the 49ers or Chiefs to ensure they get their guy. The Bucs move just two spots and pick up a fourth-rounder in the process giving them extra capital to move around the board or fill a need.
Buccaneers trade pick No. 26 to the Chiefs for pick No. 31 and third round pick No. 95
At the end of the first round is where we may see a potential run on wide receivers and the second wave of tackles. Needing to address both positions in the draft the Chiefs may want to get ahead of the crowd in sureing up one of those needs. In order to get ahead of a receiver-needy team in the Bills or a tackle-needy team in the Ravens the Chiefs package their first (32) and their third (95) to move into the Bucs' pick at 26. Adding an extra third gives Jason Licht plenty of ammo to address further needs or move around the board to add additional picks or move up and get a guy he covets.
Bucs Move Back Into The Second
Buccaneers trade pick No. 26 to the Patriots for second-round pick No. 34, fourth-round pick No. 103, and fifth-round pick No. 137
Tackles and receivers are the positions the Patriots could target here if they consider moving up. Players like Tyler Guyton and Jordan Morgan or a plethora of the wide receivers that should be here might not make it to the Pats at 34. They should be aggressive trying to rebuild their roster and moving up to grab one of the premiere players shouldn't be ruled out. For moving down eight spots, the Bucs net themselves fourth and fifth-round picks to further address needs or use them to move around the board.
Buccaneers trade pick No. 26 to the Commanders for second-round pick No. 36, third-round pick No. 100, and fifth-round pick No. 139
It has been reported that the Commanders will be aggressive moving back into the end of the first round. Potentially targeting a tackle, the Commanders were active in free agency filling a majority of their holes and have six picks in the top 100. Meanwhile, the Bucs slide down 10 picks and bridge the gap from 125 to 220 with a fifth-round pick and pick up a late third to further address team needs in a deep part of the draft.
Buccaneers trade pick No. 26 to the Raiders for second-round pick No. 44, third-round pick No. 77, and fourth-round pick No. 112
If Michael Penix or Bo Nix are sitting at 26 when the Bucs come on the clock, expect a team like the Raiders to start making phone calls. It would be an 18-pick slide for the Bucs into round two, but it would net them early third and fourth-round picks in a section of the draft where they could get day-one contributors for next season.
You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook.