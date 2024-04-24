ESPN Analytical Draft Predictor Has Buccaneers Going Defense in First Round
The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to add to an already strong roster. They have had a successful offseason up to this point by filling holes where needed and maintaining some of their key free agents from their 2023 roster.
In the 2023 draft, the Bucs did a great job of filling positions of need and amongst all 32 teams, the Buccaneers' rookies played the most amount of snaps combined.
With the roster currently pretty well-rounded, there are still holes that need to be filled especially with the departures of starting CB Carlton Davis III and OLB Shaq Barrett.
Much of the country has the Buccaneers in need most of a CB, EDGE, or G, and the reasons why are pretty blatant. The Bucs struggled to pressure opposing QBs last season and in doing so their defensive secondary suffered, so going after an EDGE or CB in the first round makes a ton of sense. The Bucs could also use a more serviceable interior offensive lineman to help in the run game as they ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category in that department.
According to ESPN's Draft Predictor, the most likely scenario will be them taking a pass rusher with the 26th overall pick in former Penn State Nittany Lion Chop Robinson.
The second-best player with a chance to be taken at pick 26 by the Bucs is former Missouri Tiger Darius Robinson followed by a slew of cornerbacks that have proven themselves at the collegiate level.
Tampa Bay seems to be in a pretty decent position in the draft even with the successful season they had and should be able to get a coveted player on their draft big board to help fill a much-needed need.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook.