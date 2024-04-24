How to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the 2024 NFL Draft, which will begin this Thursday night. After a highly underrated offseason, they will look to improve their roster even further by filling much-needed positions.
The Buccaneers had a successful 2023 draft class that saw their rookies log the most combined snaps out of all 32 teams in the league. Players such as first-rounder Calijah Kancey, Yaya Diaby, Cody Mauch, Trey Palmer and even UDFA Christian Izien played vital roles in helping the 2023 version of the Bucs win the NFC South and make it to the divisional round of the playoffs.
The 2023 season is now a thing of the past and they will turn their attention to the 2024 Draft in which they own the 26th overall pick, a second, two thirds, a fourth, a compensatory sixth, and seventh round pick.
When:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, 8 PM ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26th, 7 PM ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, Noon ET
Where:
Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
How to Watch:
Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.
Streaming coverage is also available on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.
